Sarah reveals that Gil do Vigor earns more than Juliette after BBB21

Sarah Andrade, ex-BBB 21 and friend of Gil do Vigor, revealed that Gilberto is earning more than the champion of the reality season, Juliette Freire. According to the digital influencer, the economist has been profiting from advertising and is leaving the lawyer in the dust, even though the singer also has many contracts with companies. In an interview with the Irmãos Dias podcast, Sarah stated that Juliette has invested in her long-term career.

“Ju is investing in more long-term things, like a singing career and such. But Gil, seeing the brands he is relating to, the commercials he is doing, I think he is profiting much more than she in this time”. Sarah Andrade

Watch:

Ex-BBB Sarah speaks out on politics

Sarah has opened up her political thinking by making it clear that she does not support the Jair Bolsonaro (No Party) government. She also addressed other topics that became controversial during her participation in BBB21, such as vaccination.

“Look, it’s very important to be able to talk about this, first I want to make it clear that I don’t support the current president of Brazil, his attitudes are not in line with my values, he didn’t have my vote and he won’t have my vote in the next election. I’ve been following it since the program. I was misinterpreted in a situation at the BBB and this has a lot of repercussions abroad. It’s difficult to defend a position, when people create one for you, it’s as if your ideas lost strength,” he began in an interview with Marie Claire magazine.

Reinforcing the theme, she guaranteed that she is rooting for the defeat of the current president, and that she does not support Lula either. “In a totally polarized country, any opinion becomes controversial and people want to decide their side. And I don’t really support any of the sides, which are currently present in this dispute, I hope that we really have new leaders to confirm. Brazil deserves a third option and I don’t think I’m less concerned or exempt for that. I’m fully aware of the situation in our country, I want change, I want Bolsonaro out urgently and I’m not PT,” he guaranteed.