SC presents changes in combat to Covid-19; see what they are

Ordinance released by the State Department of Health presents definitions on testing, isolation and notifications of the disease to health agencies

The SES (Secretary of State for Health) announced changes that should influence the fight against Covid-19 in Santa Catarina. The new ordinance presented, number 1101, revokes the texts published in ordinances 948 and 961.

The purpose of the measures presented is to focus on expanding testing to identify respiratory disease. The text also brings considerations about the so-called vaccine escape, which is the contamination that occurs up to 28 days after completing the vaccine cycle; reinfection; and possible coronavirus outbreaks.

The new ordinance also considers increases in SRAG (Influenza Syndromes, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes) and deaths from Covid-19, in addition to suspected cases, remote laboratory tests, close contact, isolation and necessary types of quarantine.

Changes in SC

Based on the new guidelines, municipalities should adopt the expanded offer of testing points, in addition to providing monitoring in the care of cases with suspected symptoms.

The health folder maintains testing through RT-qPCR or TR-AG tests. The SES also guides a wide testing in industries, schools and other institutions with restricted and defined audiences.

Regarding access to the tests, the ordinance informs that the performance must be linked to a clinical laboratory, collection point or public health service.

All records must be notified to the SC Digital Platform and to e-SUS, including by private institutions and outside SES.

Regarding the adoption of social isolation for suspected cases, the removal of 10 days is defined, counting from the onset of symptoms. Isolation can be suspended after this period only if there is no record of fever within the previous 24 hours, in addition to improvement in respiratory symptoms.

Immunosuppressed patients, regardless of the clinical form of the disease, should be kept in isolation for at least 20 days, counting from the date of onset of symptoms. If symptoms persist after 10 days, medical attention is recommended.

Close contacts with Covid-19

When a suspected case has been identified, it will be necessary to track, monitor and report the need for quarantine to close contacts, regardless of whether you have had complete, partial or no vaccinations.

All close contacts of suspected cases must be instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact with the case. However, the quarantine of these contacts can be suspended if the suspected case is negative by the RT-qPCR method.

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that symptomatic workers must be removed immediately, in order to reduce the risk of disease transmission in the workplace, regardless of whether the test was carried out until the time of leave.