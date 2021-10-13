See Amanda’s ending in Empire

In the next chapters of Empire, Amanda (Adriana Birolli) will see her life change radically. Maria Marta’s niece (Lilia Cabral), who appears in the plot as José Pedro’s (Caio Blat’s) betrothed, will see her dream of engaging in romance with her cousin turn into a nightmare. In the final stretch of the soap opera of Aguinaldo Silva, she will discover that Medeiros’ firstborn is the one behind José Alfredo’s greatest enemy (Alexandre Nero).

continues after advertising

Adriana Birolli’s character appears in the second phase of Império. Until then living in London, England, she returns to Brazil after a request from her aunt, who does everything to separate Danielle’s favorite son (Maria Ribeiro). Knowing that Amanda had an affair with her cousin, she makes the young woman hit on the boy.

With everything arranged, Amanda starts to play with José Pedro, which causes a crisis in his marriage. At a certain point, the relationship ends and the young woman hooks up to José Alfredo’s heir. But it’s not all flowers and her life turns upside down after the romance.

continues after advertising

In this same period, the van will also end up getting involved with Leonardo (Klebber Toledo). The two will even try to bond, but they’ll just end up as great friends. With her money, she helps Claudio’s lover (José Mayer) open a successful hamburger shop. In the final stretch of Império, José Pedro will reveal himself as the biggest villain in the soap opera and, by then, Amanda will already be pregnant with him. However, she will not finish the serial next to the criminal.

In Império, Amanda becomes pregnant with José Pedro and raises a child alone

In the final stretch of Império, after the Commander discovers that his own son is the one behind Fabrício Melgaço, and that he plans to destroy him to remain as the only heir, there will be the final clash between father and son. In the last chapter, the favorite son of Lilia Cabral’s character gathers his allies and decides to kidnap Cristina.

José Alfredo and Josué go into captivity to save the businesswoman and Zé ends up killing Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and does it all by murdering Silviano (Othon Bastos). During the fight, the Commander will not have the courage to shoot his firstborn and will end up being hit with a bullet in the back.

continues after advertising

With her son’s father imprisoned, she will fight alone for the child and will count on the support of her aunt who, of course, chose this grandson as the favorite.