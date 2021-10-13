See Forza Horizon 5 running on Xbox Series S

YouTuber posted video of the game running in performance mode at 60 FPS

Yesterday (11) to Microsoft released some sites and content creators to show material from Forza Horizon 5 produced by them, most chose to share images of the game running on the Xbox Series X, with a quality close to what we were used to with the videos released by the Playground Games, developer of the game.

But the channel in the YouTube Hokihoshi posted a video testing the game on Xbox Series S running in performance mode a 60 FPS, O YouTuber highly praised the lighting found in the game, in addition to the design of the cars and the visual of the map setting, he also commented on the upgrade in the sounds found in this version compared to what we had in the previous game in the series.

Check out the channel video below Hokihoshi running the Forza Horizon 5 at the Xbox Series S, the new generation console that has been replacing the Brazilian’s PC Baratinho. If you want to see how the game is on Xbox Series X, you can click here to see a video of YouTuber Brazilian BRKsEDU, other contents of this version are easily found in the YouTube.

He also tested the Forza Horizon 5 in quality mode, which puts the game in 30 FPS but with graphic improvements and reported that even with a lower frame rate the game still had a good feeling when driving, and pointed out that the main differences in this quality mode onlyno the draw distance it’s the anti-aliasing improved, in the opinion of YouTuber he didn’t feel that he had sacrificed so much graphically playing in performance mode to 60 FPS.



This video shows that the developer did a great job for the version of Xbox Series S, despite not having officially released any video made on the console. Although there is no release of sales figures, it is evident that the Series S is selling well in Brazil, either for the lack of Xbox Series X or for its more attractive price for the new generation, the console was originally launched for almost 3 thousand reais but nowadays it is already found in the range of 2000 – 2300 thousand reais in major retailers.

Focused on inclusion, Forza Horizon 5 will allow character creation with a neutral pronoun

Game will be released on November 9th for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC



