See how much Globo pays for the artist to sing in costume at The Masked Singer Brasil

Next Tuesday, October 19th, the leading broadcaster will air the grand finale of the reality show led by Ivete Sangalo. Because of this, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much does Globo pay for the artist to participate in The Masked Singer Brasil?

To unlock this secret, the column went after this information and found that each participant earns something around BRL 10 thousand reais monthly for six months.

In addition to the fee, the star or star who does not have a fixed contract with Globo enjoys all the benefits of the Marinho family company. The same scheme happens with the Show of the Famous and the Super Dance of the Famous. Besides the exposure on national television that comes from bonuses.

monster identity

Nicolas Prattes (Globe/Disclosure)

Nicolas Prattes is the artist behind Monster’s costume of the reality run by Ivete Sangalo. In addition to the actor, Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Sandra de Sa (Sunflower); Sidney Magal (Dogão); Renata Ceribelli (Brigadier); Alexandre Borges (Jaguar); Mart’nalia (Alligator); Sergio Loroza (Astronaut); Marcelinho Carioca(Coconut tree); Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), brown (Boi-Bumbá) and Chris Vianna (Arara) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.