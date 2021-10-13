See list of Fortaleza and Grêmio embezzlement for this Wednesday’s game – Play

Last weekend’s round was not good for strength nor Guild. The two teams ended up defeated and, with that, the confrontation this Wednesday (13th), at 20:30, at Arena Castelão, is worth recovery for both teams. Certain is that both will have embezzlement for the duel.

In the Tricolor, the technician Juan Pablo Vojvoda will not be able to rely on the steering wheel ronald, who was expelled against Flamengo and will have to comply with automatic suspension. On the other hand, the defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who missed out on the third yellow card, returns to the defensive system.

The list on the gaucho side is much longer. Interim coach Thiago Gomes, who will lead the team after Felipão’s resignation, will have seven absences: right-back Rafinha, defensive midfielder Thiago Santos and forward Douglas Costa are suspended. Besides them, defender Geromel and forwards Léo Pereira and Borja are injured.

To top it off, midfielder Villasanti is with Paraguay’s national team and is also out of the match.

Fortaleza occupies the 4th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 39 points, and is in the classification zone for the Libertadores, while Grêmio is the vice-lantern, with 19 points, and is in the relegation zone.