See the list of billionaires who donated the most in 2021

Forbes released the list of billionaires who most donated money in 2021

Only 8 of them received maximum marks

The majority, made up of 156 billionaires, received the minimum grade

Although the combined wealth of the 400 richest people in the United States grew 40% in 2021, the number of donations from billionaires has not increased. The list of Forbes’ largest donors, released this Monday (11), assigned a score, from 1 to 5, to each one of them. The maximum score represents the most generous.

Only 8 billionaires achieved the highest score, totaling two fewer people than last year. The biggest donor is Warren Buffett: in June alone, he donated $4.1 billion ($22.7 billion) of Berkshire Hathaway stock to philanthropy. Altogether, there were more than US$ 44 billion (R$ 243 billion) in contributions.

Another billionaire who gave up part of her fortune was Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon. Since July 2020, it has donated US$8.6 billion (R$47.6 billion) to 800 social organizations. She received a 4 in the Forbes ranking.

the calculation

The vehicle added the total value of donations that each person made over their lifetime to the 2021 equity. The result of this sum was divided by the number of donations, resulting in the percentage that each person donated of their total equity.

Only completed donations were taken into account. Contributions to the private foundations of tycoons or funds that have tax incentives were disregarded.

Check below the relationship between grade, percentage and billionaires that are part of the list of each score, as indicated by the vehicle:

Grade 1 – Donated less than 1% of the fortune: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and another 154 billionaires.

Grade 2 – Donated 1% to 4.99% of the fortune: Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, and another 114 billionaires.

Grade 3 – Donated 5% to 9.99% of the fortune: Pierre Omidyar, eBay founder, Jim Simons, fund manager, and 42 billionaires.

Grade 4 – Donated 10% to 19.99% of the fortune: MacKenzie Scott, Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and seven other billionaires.

Grade 5 – Donated 20% or more of the fortune: Warren Buffett, George Soros, Gordon Moore, Julian Robertson Jr., Amos Hostetter Jr., Lynn Schusterman, John Arnold, and T. Denny Sanford.