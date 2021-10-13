see the new group and pause audio recording service

WhatsApp is planning a change in the recording of voice messages in mobile apps and other devices. According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, people will be able to pause the audio recording and without losing the content that has already been recorded, that is, they can continue recording where they left off.

The portal revealed images that show that, when recording a voice message, the user can tap a button to interrupt the audio without it being automatically discarded by WhatsApp. In addition, in the same settings bar, it will be possible to send the audio in the conversation or even delete.

The company is also developing the ability to listen to audio while browsing other applications, so a player would be displayed at the top of the screen. Both new features are in the testing phase and it is not known for sure when all WhatsApp will be implemented.

In this same wave of news, WhatsApp also intends to launch a new way for group conversations. The tool is called “Communities”, which would be different as a specific channel for a given subject. With little information so far, what is known is that the user could join communities through QR Codes.

