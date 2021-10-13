Seleção trains with a dog named Neymar, fans on the roof and plaque for Thiago Silva | Brazilian Team

“Release, release, release.” It is the most heard request in the passage of the Brazilian team to Manaus. In vigil outside the hotel, the fans went to the Colina stadium to follow the training of Tite’s team before facing Uruguay. The duel for the qualifiers is scheduled for 9:30 pm – Brasília time -, next Thursday, at the Arena da Amazônia.
With another very hot day in Manaus – temperatures above 30 degrees C -, many fans gathered outside the São Raimundo stadium. With the right to a dog wearing Neymar’s shirt number 10, people on the roof of a neighboring house and faces pressed against the bars that serve as ticket offices at the São Raimundo stadium.
Audience tries to follow the squad’s training on the roof — Photo: Raphael Zarko
Dog named Neymar at National Team training in Manaus — Photo: Raphael Zarko
Public tries to follow the team’s training in Manaus — Photo: Raphael Zarko
All this to see some breach of Neymar, Gabigol and company in the field, but the training was open only to guests, the press and around 300 children from public schools in the city. They were selected according to grades at school and are already immunized with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Children watch the national team’s training in Manaus — Photo: João Normando/FAF
The activity was also marked by tributes to Thiago Silva for the 100th game with the hopscotch. The defender hit the mark last Sunday, in Barranquilla, in a goalless draw with Colombia.
He received a plaque from the hands of former goalkeeper and now coach Taffarel and a shirt with the number 100 from Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the team.
Taffarel delivers plate to Thiago Silva — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV
Juninho Paulista delivers the team’s shirt to Thiago Silva — Photo: Reproduction / CBF
This Wednesday, Brazil will have its last training session before the match against Uruguay. The activity will be at the Arena da Amazônia.