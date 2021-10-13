Selection plays with fans in Manaus and Thiago Silva cites collapse of covid-19: “we know how much they suffered”

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The Brazilian team faces Uruguay this Thursday (14), from 9:30 pm, in Manaus. The South American derby is valid for the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. This is the first game of the Canarian team with the presence of an audience, after the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference, defender Thiago Silva commented on the presence of the public that the match will have at the Arena da Amazônia stadium.

Speaking of the matter, the Chelsea defender recalled the collapse in the health system that hit the Amazonian capital during the pandemic.

The scenario was so heavy, to the point that people died from lack of air, at the entrance of several hospitals.

“We are always very well received in Manaus. Immense happiness. The guys are very happy when we come to play here”, he began.

“It’s a festive atmosphere, very favorable for playing the best football. The human warmth is impressive”, added Thiago Silva.

“From today (Tuesday, October 12, 2021) this preparation for the game should begin. We know that we need to give gifts to these people who went through such a difficult time”, he continued.

100 games for the selection

Thiago Silva reached the mark of 100 games for the Brazilian team last Sunday (10), in a 0-0 draw against Colombia. One of the technical leaders of the team, he must be selected as a starter by coach Tite.

“It’s an important day, although we are already a very important age. A differentiated experience. But we always have a child’s dream. We always go in search of what we dream. If I’m here today, it’s for a dream”, he highlighted.

“Remembering my first gift is very easy. A soccer ball playing in the backyard of the house. Naked in the street, full of stone, piercing the foot. Childhood was like that”, recalled Thiago Silva.

“I always try to remember these moments, because not everything was happiness in our lives. We always go through difficulties and learning. I am very happy to complete 100 games”, he declared.

“Continuing to pursue my dreams. As Dani Alves says: ‘a person without a dream is a dead person’. I hope we can all continue with our dreams”, concluded Thiago Silva.

