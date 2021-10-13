Selection trains with the public and Tite uses Raphinha among the title holders – 10/12/2021

The Brazilian team held today (12), in Manaus, the first training session with the presence of the public since the beginning of the pandemic. It was a harbinger of the contact with the fans that will be in the match on Thursday (14), at Arena da Amazônia, against Uruguay, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The activity in Brazil took place at the Colina Stadium and had 200 children from municipal and state schools vaccinated with the first dose, with good grades and attendance at school, according to the CBF.

Coach Tite did a “ghost” job, in which he guided 11 players to work on positioning for the next game. And the attacking midfielder Raphinha appeared among the holders. He started well and helped change the game against both Venezuela and Colombia.

Other changes were in the defensive line, with the entry of Emerson on the right flank and Lucas Veríssimo, teaming up with Thiago Silva. In attack, Gabriel Jesus was chosen for the most centralized position, alongside Neymar.

In addition to goalkeeper Alisson, the complete drawing of Brazil was: Emerson, Lucas Veríssimo, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred, Paquetá and Raphinha; Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

The activity was of low intensity because the team is still in physical recovery due to the match against the Colombians. Defender Militão, in fact, did not go to the field because he was knocked on the back and did a specific job with physiotherapy.

Thiago Silva receives plaque for 100 games in the Brazilian team Image: Playback / CBF TV

Before the warm-up, Thiago Silva himself also received from the hands of Taffarel, goalkeeper coach, a commemorative plaque referring to the 100 games with the national team shirt, a mark achieved in the 0-0 draw with Colombia, on Sunday.

The presence of the public in training in Brazil also served as a thermometer to measure the relationship with some players and with Tite himself. Neymar and Gabigol were the most applauded. The coach was also well applauded.

Brazil will still do one more training, tomorrow, in Manaus. On Thursday, the game against the Uruguayans is at 21:30 (GMT), closing the FIFA date with a triple round.