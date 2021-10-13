Self esteem? Jorge Jesus says he changed football in Brazil after playing at Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

The passage of coach Jorge Jesus at Flamengo was extremely successful and titles, as there were five cups won in a period just over a year.

And his time at Flamengo was so marked and worked so well that Jesus strongly believes that he left his mark on Brazil forever. In a lecture at the Global Football Management event, Benfica’s Portuguese coach said that he was fundamental in a tactical change in Brazilian football.

“The Brazilian player, when he has possession of the ball, doesn’t worry. He knows how to live with the ball, regardless of whether he has one, two or three players scoring. Living with the ball has always been more important than other aspects of the game. But you have to know how to play without the ball. Brazilian players were not so familiar with the game without the ball. That the tactics are as important as the technical part. It took a lot of work to make them understand. Without vanity, this started to change after our visit to Brazil”, said Jorge Jesus during the lecture.

Jesus followed and said that he did to be successful in his passage through Flamengo.

“What we tried to get across when we were at Flamengo is that the team needed to play more connected, closer and more compact. This made our game faster. Here in Europe players notice that there is less time and space to think. In Brazil there is more space, but that is changing over time. It’s no longer just tactical positioning, there’s a lot of pressure on who has the ball, but whether it’s a catch or not, Brazilian players have a lot of individual talent. And sometimes there is no tactic that can resist individual talent.”

For Flamengo, Jesus won the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirão in 2019, in addition to the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Campeonato Carioca 2020.

