Selic should go up 1 percentage point per meeting, says BC director – 10/13/2021 – Market

The director of Economic Policy of BC (Central Bank), Fabio Kanczuk, reiterated this Wednesday (13) that the monetary authority will continue to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1 percentage point per meeting until reaching a level “significantly above ” from neutral, at a level that slows down the economy.

He did not specify, however, what the final level of interest would be. According to this week’s Focus report, in which the autarchy publishes a survey made with economists, the market has raised expectations and expects the Selic to end 2022 at 8.75%. The week before the bet was 8.5%.

Kanczuk stated that a sudden change in the economic scenario could make the BC revise its stance.

“Of course, if there is a big change, we may have to increase or decrease the pace, but it is enough and we can do it with this pace,” he said at an event organized by HSBC.

The director said that “it could accelerate or decelerate” the rate of increase in the Selic if there were changes in the situation. “Anything can happen, 1 percentage point is a suggestion, not a commitment,” he stated.

“Imagine if we have bad news in fiscal. If we change the fiscal regime, everything changes, so we go faster in monetary policy,” he pondered.

He also assumed that if inflation numbers “get crazy” and much higher than projected, the BC would have to reassess the pace because, in this case, “1 percentage point per meeting would not be enough anymore”.

The director said that the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has a “flight plan” to converge inflation to the target.

“The BC carried out simulations and what matters most now is the final Selic number and not the pace, we are already at a fast pace. If we continue to increase 1 percentage point per meeting, we are able to converge 2022 inflation [à meta]”he stated.

Last month, the BC raised the basic interest rate by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year and indicated that it will make another increase of the same magnitude at the next meeting, at the end of October. Accelerating the pace would be to raise the Selic rate above this level to face the escalation of prices and inflation expectations in recent months.

Faced with inflationary surprises, in which prices rise above expectations, the market has increased pressure for the BC to intensify the rate of interest rate hikes.

The autarchy’s projection for next year’s inflation is 3.7%, slightly above the center of the target determined by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for the period, 3.5% with a tolerance of 1.5 point or higher or down.

The BC’s expectation for inflation in 2022 is below the market forecast. According to this week’s Focus report, in which the autarchy publishes a survey carried out with economists, the estimate is that the year will end with 4.17%.

“The expectations of the BC and the market are rising. This means that we have to make a more restrictive monetary policy”, said the director.

Kanczuk reaffirmed that currently the relevant horizon, for when the BC understands that monetary policy takes effect, is 2022 and 2023, but that the BC’s main focus is next year’s inflation.

“I want to look at 2022 as a focus, because at this point, when inflation is high, around 10%, it is more uncertain how inertia will behave,” he pointed out.

Inertia is how much the current index affects future data. According to the director, the emphasis of BC official communications on inflation in 2022 was not a mistake, it was deliberate, because it could contaminate 2023.

For this year, there is a consensus in the market and in the BC that inflation should exceed the target set by the CMN at 3.75%, with 1.5 percentage points of tolerance up and down.

BC’s projection is that inflation will peak in September, at 10.2%, and decelerate in the following months, until it closes the year at 8.5%, 3.25 percentage points above the target ceiling. The market expects 8.59%.

Kanczuk stated that commodity prices are still a risk for Brazilian inflation, but that it should be reduced in the long term.

In addition, according to him, discussions about the possibility of the country entering into fiscal dominance should not affect monetary policy.

“Fiscal dominance is not a problem for the Central Bank, but for the Ministry of Economy, we must not react to it,” he said. Kanczuk reinforced that the BC’s commitment is to inflation.

The country enters fiscal dominance when monetary policy depends on controlling public accounts and debt to contain inflation. In this scenario, when the BC raises the basic interest rate, the debt increases to the point of affecting prices.