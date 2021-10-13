”She is love he is to love”

Letícia Spiller used her social networks to make a beautiful declaration of love for her children, Pedro and Stella

This Tuesday, 12, Letícia Spiller (48) decided to use their social networks to make a beautiful declaration of love for their children, Peter (24) and Stella (10).

The actress published a click of the heirs, where they are shown holding works of art that they themselves made with the words ‘Love’ and ‘Amor’ written on it.

In the caption, she melted: “She is love he is love! It took me a while to post today because I was in a place where my daughter didn’t even think about picking up her cell phone for five days! I consider this a blessing for children! And for us parents too, who are so distressed to see our children abducted by technology. It is necessary but should be consumed in moderation.“

“But I cannot fail to honor my children! Yes, they will always be my children! And me too! I’m a big kid! Long live all the children in the world! Long live Our Lady Aparecida! Patron of our Brazil. look after us“, she finished.

Quickly, the artist’s followers started to comment on the post: “Beautiful children! Love always present in our lives“, wrote one. “Gorgeous from heaven!” said another. “Everybody Loves!”, said a third.

Check out the beautiful statement that Letícia Spiller made to her children, Pedro and Stella:





