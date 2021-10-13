Shiba Inu may overtake Cardano, analyst says

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) in market value, according to a leading cryptocurrency analyst. Sponsored

Sponsored

Shiba Inu is the big sensation in the crypto market right now. Since the announcement of its listing on Coinbase in September, the cryptocurrency has entered a strong upward trend, having soared more than 400% since then.

Despite undergoing a correction in recent days, the token was still the crypto asset that appreciated the most in the week. The announcement of an official collection on NFT, the burning of its tokens and comments from Elon Musk also contributed to the current price skyrocket.

Sponsored

Sponsored

With this, Shiba Inu managed to surpass large crypto projects such as Uniswap (UNI), Litecoin (LTC) and ChainLink (LINK) in market value. According to CoinGecko, the token currently ranks 12th in the world’s most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a capitalization of over $14 billion.

But asset enthusiasts stipulate that SHIB can go even further. According to the analyst @DelCrxpto, the cryptocurrency meme has the potential to overtake Cardano, which currently ranks 5th on the list of most valuable crypto assets.

“A Virada” is taking on a whole new meaning!!! Rumors are starting to swirl in the cryptosphere that $SHIB has the potential to be in the top ten and then become interesting, as its growing potential could surpass $ADA in one of the top three cryptocurrencies!!!”

“The Flippening” is taking on a whole new meaning!!! Rumors starting to swirl in the cryptosphere that $SHIB has potential to break top ten & then it gets interesting, as its surging potential could flip $ADA to become a top 3 crypto!!!#1CentDream#1CentDreamShib#SHIBarmy — Del Crxpto (@DelCrxpto) October 9, 2021

Large supply of SHIB tokens can be a problem

To surpass the ADA, which currently has more than $67 billion in market value, the SHIB token would need an increase of approximately 500%.

Although this is unlikely to happen in the short term, it is worth noting that the cryptocurrency meme appreciated by more than 46,800% in the first half of this year alone.

However, one of the main investors in the market highlighted that the high offer of SHIB tokens, which is close to 500 trillion, would be an impediment for the asset to reach new highs.

Famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Michael Burry claimed that Shiba Inu would be “useless” for having such a high total token supply. By comparison, the ADA token has a maximum offer of 45 billion, while Bitcoin (BTC) only 21 million.

ADA in fall

Unlike SHIB, the Cardano network’s native token has been in a bearish trend in recent weeks. After the market euphoria in September with the Alonzo update, which introduced the smart contracts feature in the cryptocurrency blockchain, the asset went into sharp correction.

The ADA has fallen more than 30% from its historic high of $3.09, and is currently trading at $2.14. As a result, the asset lost its position as the 3rd largest cryptocurrency in market value, being surpassed by Binance Coin (BNB) and Tether (USDT).

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.