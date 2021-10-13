Shopping malls in Mogi das Cruzes and Suzano have 40 job openings; see list

Large commercial centers, shopping malls usually have many job openings and, therefore, they are seen as a way out by those who are looking for a replacement in the job market. Currently, the malls of Mogi das Cruzes and Suzano have together 40 job openings.

This week, Mogi Shopping is announcing 30 opportunities in different stores and restaurants. There are vacancies for women and men in the positions of salesperson, sales consultant, attendant, cashier, manager, assistant manager, coordinator, kitchen assistant, cook and sushiman. In some cases, experience in the field is not required.

See below for more details about the opportunities and find out how to send a resume:

griletto : Kitchen assistant, over 25 years old, with experience of at least 1 year, proven in the portfolio and with time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Kitchen assistant, over 25 years old, with experience of at least 1 year, proven in the portfolio and with time availability. Leave resume in store. Malay Express : Cook, over 27 years old. With portfolio experience of 2 years or more. Have availability of time, be punctual. Leave resume in store.

: Cook, over 27 years old. With portfolio experience of 2 years or more. Have availability of time, be punctual. Leave resume in store. Ana Capri : Sales consultant. Minimum 2 years experience in sales, preferably in a shoe store, skill in Instagram digital media (production of videos, reels, stories and posts). Email your resume to: [email protected]

: Sales consultant. Minimum 2 years experience in sales, preferably in a shoe store, skill in Instagram digital media (production of videos, reels, stories and posts). Email your resume to: [email protected] Electronics Mix : Seller (a) aged 18 or over, with availability and flexible hours. Leave resume in store.

: Seller (a) aged 18 or over, with availability and flexible hours. Leave resume in store. Mobile Co. : Seller between 18 and 25 years old, with or without experience. Leave resume in store .

: Seller between 18 and 25 years old, with or without experience. Leave resume in store Cappodarte : Saleswoman, over 23 years old, with time availability and proven experience in sales. Leave resume in store.

: Saleswoman, over 23 years old, with time availability and proven experience in sales. Leave resume in store. oar fenut : Salesperson over 21 years old, with at least 6 months experience in sales (preferably in menswear) and time availability. Leave a resume at the store with Juliana.

: Salesperson over 21 years old, with at least 6 months experience in sales (preferably in menswear) and time availability. Leave a resume at the store with Juliana. planet girls : Salesperson who sees opportunities, seeking to meet the needs of customers and the company. Over 18 years old, complete high school, experience in sales. Leave resume in store.

: Salesperson who sees opportunities, seeking to meet the needs of customers and the company. Over 18 years old, complete high school, experience in sales. Leave resume in store. planet girls : Sub manager. Having experience in sales, with availability of hours, customer service, having experience with people management, “leadership” will be a differential. Leave resume in store.

: Sub manager. Having experience in sales, with availability of hours, customer service, having experience with people management, “leadership” will be a differential. Leave resume in store. surfin : Box. Over 18 years old, with availability and flexible hours. Leave a resume with a photo at the store and talk to Larissa.

: Box. Over 18 years old, with availability and flexible hours. Leave a resume with a photo at the store and talk to Larissa. Risotto Mix : Kitchen assistant for the night shift (14:50 to 23:00). Acting in the area of ​​food preparation, assembly of dishes and kitchen cleaning. Leave resume in store.

: Kitchen assistant for the night shift (14:50 to 23:00). Acting in the area of ​​food preparation, assembly of dishes and kitchen cleaning. Leave resume in store. Bob’s : Assistant manager, have knowledge in inventory control, customer service, cashier closing, safes control, operations management (store floor), experience with team leadership in the fast food area. Complete high school and time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Assistant manager, have knowledge in inventory control, customer service, cashier closing, safes control, operations management (store floor), experience with team leadership in the fast food area. Complete high school and time availability. Leave resume in store. Spoleto : Kitchen assistant, aged between 18 and 30 years old, complete high school, availability of time, experience in restaurant or fast food. Leave your resume in the store or send it by email: [email protected]

: Kitchen assistant, aged between 18 and 30 years old, complete high school, availability of time, experience in restaurant or fast food. Leave your resume in the store or send it by email: [email protected] CNS : Sales Consultant, aged 18 or over, with experience in sales, being dynamic and organized. Leave resume in store.

: Sales Consultant, aged 18 or over, with experience in sales, being dynamic and organized. Leave resume in store. surfin : Seller, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Seller, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store. TNG : Seller, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Seller, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store. Hashi Express : Sushiman, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Sushiman, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store. Kid Stok : Sales consultant, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Sales consultant, over 18 years old and with time availability. Leave resume in store. Hering : Cashier, customer service, opening and closing cashier, communicative, proactive, with full availability and experience. Leave resume in store.

: Cashier, customer service, opening and closing cashier, communicative, proactive, with full availability and experience. Leave resume in store. patron : Attendant, be communicative, proactive and with time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Attendant, be communicative, proactive and with time availability. Leave resume in store. M Officer : Manager, over 35 years old, with experience, complete high school and time availability. Leave resume in store.

: Manager, over 35 years old, with experience, complete high school and time availability. Leave resume in store. Fuel Glasses : Seller, over 18 years old, with experience and time availability. Leave resume with photo at the kiosk, Monday to Friday, from 12:00 to 17:00 – search for Lethícia

: Seller, over 18 years old, with experience and time availability. Leave resume with photo at the kiosk, Monday to Friday, from 12:00 to 17:00 – search for Lethícia KFC : Attendant, over 18 years old, with availability of time and living in Mogi das Cruzes and region. Leave resume in store.

: Attendant, over 18 years old, with availability of time and living in Mogi das Cruzes and region. Leave resume in store. KFC : Coordinator, over 18 years old, with time availability and living in Mogi das Cruzes and region. Carry out the opening and closing of the POS, assemble a team for service, checking of goods and access to the operating system. Leave resume in store.

: Coordinator, over 18 years old, with time availability and living in Mogi das Cruzes and region. Carry out the opening and closing of the POS, assemble a team for service, checking of goods and access to the operating system. Leave resume in store. Rivoli : Sales assistant, over 18, for immediate start. Leave resume in store.

: Sales assistant, over 18, for immediate start. Leave resume in store. Rivoli : Cashier, over 18, for immediate start. Leave resume in store.

: Cashier, over 18, for immediate start. Leave resume in store. Granado : Attendant, over 18 years old and with at least 6 months experience. Send resume by email: [email protected]

: Attendant, over 18 years old and with at least 6 months experience. Send resume by email: [email protected] Granado : Cashier operator, over 18 years old and with at least 6 months experience. Send resume by email: [email protected]

: Cashier operator, over 18 years old and with at least 6 months experience. Send resume by email: [email protected] Santa Lolla: Saleswoman, over 18 years old and with experience in shoes, know how to work in teams and goals. Send resume by email: [email protected]

Mogi Shopping is located at Avenida Vereador Narciso Yague Guimarães, 1001, in Jardim Armênia, in Mogi das Cruzes. Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm. For more information, call (11) 4798-8800.

Suzano

Suzano Shopping, in turn, has 10 opportunities in five different stores. All vacancies are for the position of seller. See below for more details:

Mobile Co : Salesperson (a) (2 vacancies), reside in Suzano, be between 18 and 25 years old, complete high school, availability of time, be proactive, good communication, with experience in sales;

: Salesperson (a) (2 vacancies), reside in Suzano, be between 18 and 25 years old, complete high school, availability of time, be proactive, good communication, with experience in sales; Polishop : Salesperson (a) (2 vacancies), over 18 years old, with high school education and time availability;

: Salesperson (a) (2 vacancies), over 18 years old, with high school education and time availability; Polo Jack : Seller (a) (2 vacancies), with experience in sales;

: Seller (a) (2 vacancies), with experience in sales; Surf Inn : Salesperson (a) (2 vacancies), over 18 years old, proven experience of at least six months, availability of time, be communicative, proactive and interested in learning;

: Salesperson (a) (2 vacancies), over 18 years old, proven experience of at least six months, availability of time, be communicative, proactive and interested in learning; World Tennis: Saleswoman (2 vacancies), over 18 years old, with or without experience and residing in the city of Suzano

To apply for opportunities at the Suzano mall, it is necessary attach the résumé to the website.