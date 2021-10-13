Shot backfired. PSG disgusted with Neymar. It demanded the guarantee that it will play until 2025 – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

The shot backfired.

Neymar was again being criticized for his lack of professionalism off the pitch. With the right to the photo with a belly, on the way back from vacation.

Besides the performance, which decays with each season.

The charge and the disappointment piled up.

That’s when he decided to advertise.

“I Think [em 2022] it’s my last World Cup.

“I see it as my last because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, head on, to withstand more football. So I’ll do everything to get there really well, do everything to win with my country. To fulfill my dream since I was little and I hope I can do it”, he told DAZN.

The posture that should arouse solidarity and support, mainly from the press, which bothers him so much, did not come. Only part of the fanatical fans, mostly teenagers, defended him. Many understood that he himself creates the problems for which he is criticized.

Soon after the statement was released, Brazil faced Colombia and he spent much of the game falling for the provocation of defender Mina, who played for Palmeiras. They cursed, threatened, faced each other. Neymar even stretched his lips, pretending to kiss the Colombian. Tite almost invaded the field to separate the two, to keep them from fighting.

All this took the concentration off Neymar, who made a bad game. Although 29 years old, lived, he acted like a juvenile.

At the end of the 0-0, the players of the two teams, who know each other from Europe, embraced. Everyone except Neymar, who went to the locker room, annoyed.

“Idiot”, would have leaked from Galvão Bueno’s microphone, in relation to Neymar’s attitude, while reporter Eric Faria made the last bulletin of the match. Globo’s narrator did not deny the offense.

The player’s father and sister defended him from the offense on social media.

Much of the Brazilian press took Neymar’s warning that 2022 will be his last Cup as a bluff. Team players and Tite, as expected, even because they were dependent on him, defended him.

But the biggest evidence of the backfire came from France.

The Paris Saint-Germain management was outraged. As well as the French press. And club idols.

The reason is simple.

Neymar renewed his millionaire contract until 2025. With a salary of R$ 180 million per year. Plus R$60 million bonus if PSG wins Champions. The Brazilian was responsible for hiring Messi.

In France, it was evident that Neymar’s concern is with the Brazilian team only. And that, after 2022, there would be no certainty of full dedication to football, to the club.

The tension was so great at PSG that the serious and very well-informed L’Equipe reveals.

The club’s football executive, former Brazilian national team player Leonardo, called Neymar. I wanted to know if he was announcing to the world that he would retire after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Neymar guaranteed that he won’t stop after the Cup.

And said it would follow normally on PSG.

In addition to receiving criticism from French journalists, who barely tolerate him because of his simulations, provocations to opponents, tantrums with judges and, above all, because of his partying, late nights and vacations, the Brazilian was the subject.

One of the idols in PSG history, former left-back Jérome Rôthen did not hide his concern about whether the player will continue to devote himself to football after the World Cup in Qatar.

“I have to remind him of his duties. When you are a player at that level, an iconic figure at a club, you do more. Four years at Paris Saint-Germain and have you decided to end your career?

“He can’t say that. I hope they don’t give him an ethics bonus for statements like that. He has to face up to his responsibilities.”

The charge at PSG will be even stronger against Neymar after he warned that he could make the Qatar World Cup his last, which many people doubt.

And that has all the characteristics of a bluff…

McLaren pilot boasts BRL 75 million mansion in Beverly Hills