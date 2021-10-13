Silviano says he dreams of being José Pedro’s father

In the next chapters of Empire, the secret of Silviano (Othon Bastos) it will fall like a bomb inside the Medeiros family. Upon discovering that the butler was married to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will ask for the DNA test of all his children, and Silviano will confess that he would like to be the father of José Pedro (Caio Blat).

When the Commander demands blood tests on all her children, Maria Marta goes to Silviano and tells him she needs him to go to Império the next day. The rich woman tells her ex-husband that he needs to go to collect material for the DNA test.

“Zé thought you could be the father of one of my children”, reveals Maria Marta. “Did you think? For – alpha male, it’s even predictable. And do you also suspect?”, provokes Silviano. “Of course not, Silviano!”, replies Maria Marta, convinced.

Silviano, then, confesses to his ex-wife that he will have a fantasy when performing such an exam. “I always dreamed of being José Pedro’s father”, reveals, leaving Maria Marta incredulous. “Then be in the Commander’s office tomorrow to throw your hopes down the drain”, she finishes.

Império is a novel written by Aguinaldo Silva, with the collaboration of Márcia Prates, Nelson Nadotti, Rodrigo Ribeiro, Maurício Gyboski, Renata Dias Gomes, Zé Dassilva, Megg Santos and Brunno Pires, under the general direction of Pedro Vasconcelos and André Felipe Binder, and core direction by Rogério Gomes. She is the winner of the 2015 International Emmy for Best Novel.

