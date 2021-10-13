Silvio wants to put Tiago Abravanel on Saturdays

At home, Silvio Santos continues to follow the SBT numbers on a daily basis and draw strategies together with the directors. If it depends on your will, James Abravanel may duel for the audience war on Saturday nights.

The actor and presenter is a strong candidate to compete in Ibope with Serginho Groisman and yours High hours.

The idea is to return with the Free Program and follow the same format with musicals, interviews, and focusing on teen audiences.

O High hours has started after the rerun of the episodes of Gonna Cola and ending around 1 am, keeping the Globe in leadership and achieving considerable revenue.

O SBT faces an audience crisis in its culinary realities, getting to be threatened by TV network!.

SERGINHO OUTSIDE THE GLOBO?

With the programming reformulation, Serginho Groisman and yours High hours can leave the grid of Globe at the end of the first half of 2022.

Ricardo Waddington, the “almighty of the Globe,” was artistic director of the attraction of Serginho, in 2018, and may be responsible for decreeing its end. The idea is to redesign the schedule with another type of attraction.

Fabio Porchat is one of the names that can occupy Saturday night hours.

