Simeone reveals attempt to bring Messi to Atletico Madrid

Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid, acknowledged that he had even considered the possibility of Lionel Messi playing for Atlético de Madrid, when his situation with Barcelona was not yet defined. The revelation was made in an interview that the Argentine gave to the daily Olé.

According to Simeone, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, with whom Messi had a great phase at Barcelona, ​​was one of the hopes of getting the incredible signing.

“I never called Leo, but I called Luis to ask how Messi was doing, if he was anxious or if there was the slightest possibility that he would come to Atlético.” – revealed Simeone, who soon realized that the dream would not come true.

“After a few hours, more precisely three, I realized that there was no chance of directing him to us. PSG was obsessed with hiring him.” – finished the Atletico Madrid commander.

Check out the ninth round matches of La Liga 2021/2022.

La Liga – Saturday – 16/10

Raise x Getafe (13:30) – City of Valencia Stadium (Valencia)

Real Society x Majorca (4:00 pm) – Reale Arena (San Sebastián)

Sunday – 10/17

Ray Vallecano x Elche (9:00 am) – Vallecas Stadium (Madrid)

Celtic from Vigo x Seville (11:15 am) – Balaidos Stadium (Vigo)

POSTPONED – Granada vs Atlético de Madrid – Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium (Granada)

POSTPONED – Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao – Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid)

Villareal x Osasuna (13:30) – Estadio de la Ceramica (Villareal)

Barcelona x Valencia (4:00 pm) – Camp Nou (Barcelona)

Monday – 10/18

Alaves x Real Betis (2:00 pm) – Mendizorrotza Stadium (Vitoria-Gasteiz)

Espanyol x Cadiz (4:00 pm) – RCDE Stadium (Cornella de Llobregat)

