Simony undergoes treatment to get pregnant with her fiance, Felipe Rodriguez

who thinks that Simony he already “closed the factory” in relation to having more children, he is very wrong. The singer, who is 45 years old and has four children, is undergoing treatment to become pregnant in 2021 with her fiance Felipe Rodriguez.

“We intend to have 2 daughters, I’ve been undergoing treatment for a while with my doctor, Dr. Fernando Prado, and we want this year still, in addition to being focused on our professional lives and our careers”, says Simony in an interview with Groom’s side in A Tarde é Sua, by Sônia Abrão, on Rede TV!

It is worth remembering that Simony is already the mother of four children, Aysha Benelli, 18, and Ryan, 20, from her relationship with Afro-X, Pyetra, 14, from the union with football player Diego Souza, and Anthony, from 7, from the marriage to Patrick Silva.

Simony revealed that he has already had two in vitro fertilizations, but that they didn’t work. The next attempt will be later this year.

The couple, who have been dating for 1 year and 4 months and have lived together for 8 months, began their relationship during quarantine, after separating from Patrick Silva, with whom they stayed together for seven years, in June 2019.

