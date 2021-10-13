Singer Anitta says what she shouldn’t about Caio Castro and Leo Bittercourt

This Tuesday, the 12th, the official profile of Instagram “Gossiping”, talked about a comment that the singer Anitta did in a publication where there was a question about the famous Caio Castro and Leo Bittencourt.

The publication, which shows a photo of the famous, asked if they were alike. Some followers thought so, others didn’t, the singer said she didn’t know, but showed interest in them with her comment.

The gossip profile cited that celebrities could play characters in a soap opera as brothers, by appearance. The singer, who is single, assumed that she would take Caio Castro and Leo Bittencourt. “I don’t know, but I took it”, said Anitta.

Followers have given their opinion if they think the famous alike. Check out: “I want to be like anitta not waste time”, said a follower. “Remember, the smile, the way of speaking…”They are too similar”.

“Guys I thought it was the same person! I thought I was going to say that Caio got a lens in his teeth and stuff… because that’s the only difference! After I read and understood kkkkkkk”. said a follower.

LOOK ALIKE? Cat and talented, we could easily be talking about either of the two, because this is true, however, have you noticed the similarity between Leonardo Bittencourt and Caio Castro?

The actors, in addition to the difference in age, are not related (as far as we know), but you can’t deny that they could easily play brothers in some soap opera, since the similarity is notorious. You agree?

