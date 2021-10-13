Son of Cid Moreira accuses stepmother of hiding hemodialysis from his father

Roger Moreira, son of Cid Moreira, accused his stepmother, Fátima Sampaio, 58, of withholding information about his father’s state of health. In “Gossip”, Roger stated that the journalist’s former lawyer told him that his father would be undergoing hemodialysis every other day and that the news came through his cousin, Marcos Moreira, who recently lost his father. To UOL, Cid Moreira’s press office confirmed that the journalist is undergoing hemodialysis, “but that he is in very good health and in good spirits.”

He found out, in a conversation with Mr. Gilson, from Hospital Santa Teresa, in Petrópolis, that my father is, yes, undergoing hemodialysis. Our lawyer is asking us to have access to the exams to find out his true state of health.

Roger Moreira

In conversation with UOL, Angelo Carbone, lawyer for Cid Moreira’s children, confirmed that he is providing the information regarding the journalist’s state of health.

They’re giving the impression that he’s fine, but he’s not. He undergoes hemodialysis and now I’m going to ask the Hospital for information because he is in a very difficult situation. The problem with Cid Moreira is that he is 94 years old and senile.

The lawyer argued that, on social networks, publications show Cid Moreira appearing in good health, but this is not consistent with reality. In a video published two days ago, the journalist appears doing physical exercises with the caption: “We can’t drop the shuttlecock when the storm comes. On the contrary, we have to fight to come out stronger!” The scene, however, would be on January 20th, which, in his understanding, would be an attempt to convey a false image of Cid Moreira’s health. “She wants to show he’s okay, but he’s not,” he says.

Carbone has already filed an interdiction, a criminal process and a protest against the alienation of assets, in which she asks the judge to notify everyone that she cannot sell or transfer the journalist’s assets.

The children have made it clear that they don’t want anything. They just want the father to have the repatriation of what was taken from him and for him to be able to get decent treatment.

Also, according to the lawyer, Fátima would not be allowing contact between the children and their father. Cid Moreira’s lawyer did not comment on this allegation.