Sonia Abrão comments on Tadeu Schmidt at Big Brother Brasil: “water with sugar”

This Tuesday (12), Sonia Abram used her social networks to comment on Tadeu Schmidt’s newest challenge on TV Globo: presenter Big Brother Brasil 22. Apparently, the presenter didn’t like this choice of Boninho at all.

In her post, Sonia Abrão insisted on giving her opinion on the subject and fired: “I think TADEU SCHMIDT as BBB’s new presenter was a very sugary choice! I didn’t feel firm!!!”.

Sonia Abrão’s opinion has been causing a great controversy on the web. After all, many internet users said they liked the choice of Boninho. Others, in turn, agreed with the presenter.

In addition, Sonia commented on Maju Coutinho and Rodrigo Faro in their respective programs. “I think Globo’s Journalism hit the nail on the chair dance: MAJU COUTINHO on Fantástico, CÉSAR TRALLI on Hoje and ALAN SEVERIANO on SP-1”, he stated.

Soon after, Sonia Abrão fired: “I think RODRIGO FARO is doing very well in charge of SINGING COMIGO TEEN! And the 100 judges will struggle to choose the winner! The kids have plenty of talent. It’s a pleasure to watch the program!”.

Check out the complete post made by Sonia Abrão in her personal Instagram feed below. Also, be sure to stay on top of all the comments that are being left on the post in question.

