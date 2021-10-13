Sony’s Jim Ryan is criticized after unfortunate sentence

Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, made an unfortunate statement about the gaming landscape in the Middle East and was eventually criticized for saying something that was inconsistent with reality, as reported by some in the region involved in the industry.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Ryan claimed that there was no gaming culture in the Middle East before PlayStation, as if the local population only discovered what a game was after the company’s arrival.

“One of the things I’m proud of is that we’ve kind of broadened our horizons. We’ve opened up markets that never had a gaming culture before. The Middle East… People had never played video games before PlayStation in the Middle East. a tiny gaming industry before PlayStation. Spain had a very small gaming industry before PlayStation. So we’ve really broadened our horizons geographically,” he said.

Twitter users who live in the Middle East responded to Jim Ryan’s speech. In their words, people have been playing there since the 1980s, just like in so many other parts of the world.

“Wrong, Jim. We in the Middle East have been playing video games since the ’80s. We had Atari, NES, Sega Genesis and the rest of the consoles. Saying ‘People in the Middle East never played video games before PlayStation’ shows how [Jim Ryan e aqueles que concordam com ele] are out of step with reality,” said one of the users.

Rami Ismail, game developer, also joined the conversation. In his words: “Man, we had net cafes, arcades and NES ROM hacks at the same time as the West. We ended up buying cracked games and Polystations because you didn’t sell us.”