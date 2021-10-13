SP determines mandatory return to in-person classes from Monday

Starting next Monday (18th), on-site classes at the state education system in São Paulo will be mandatory. Students who present medical justification may continue with remote studies.

In addition, as of November 3, public schools in São Paulo will be released from following the 1 meter distance between desks, which had been determined in August, when schools were released to prepare their own return plan, considering the physical capacity of classrooms.

The new rules for public education in the state of São Paulo will be officially announced at the press conference of the government of São Paulo, which takes place at 12:45 pm this Wednesday (13th), at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the government of São Paulo.

The information, however, was confirmed to the CNN by sources from the State Department of Education this morning.

Despite the changes, the use of alcohol gel, masks and other personal protective equipment remains mandatory for students and employees.

The state education system in São Paulo is the largest in the country, with approximately 3.5 million students enrolled in 5,400 schools.

On-site classes were resumed in the state on February 8 this year, but the presence of students has not been mandatory since then.

In São Paulo, private schools were allowed to resume activities on February 1, 2021.