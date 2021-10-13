Speak, Maurão: Grêmio’s bad phase also has fingerprints by Renato Gaúcho – 10/13/2021

The reasons for Grêmio’s bad moment this season was one of the subjects discussed by Mauro Cezar Pereira in the painting “Fala, Maurão”. The journalist recalled the last coaches who went through the tricolor gaúcho and reinforced that the work of Renato Portaluppi also has an influence on the current phase of the team.

“After Renato left, Tiago Nunes and Felipão arrived, both failed at Grêmio’s command. The situation is terrible. But the team’s technical crisis begins at Renato Portaluppi’s command. His last two years at the club were bad,” said the columnist for UOL Esporte.

Mauro Cezar recalls that the coach managed to advance in important competitions such as the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, but that the performance was no longer good and as a result the eliminations were dominant by the opponents.

“He managed to go to the final of the Copa do Brasil and the semifinals of the Libertadores, but when the “moment of truth” came, the team was literally run over by Flamengo. It was a lesson from Jorge Jesus. Then, eliminated by Santos de Cuca. eliminations in 2021. Grêmio was already in bad shape,” he reinforced.

The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul comes from four straight games without a win in the Brasileirão, with a draw and three defeats. Interestingly, the last triumph was against Flamengo led by Renato Gaúcho.