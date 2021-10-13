Sport, STJD, nine Serie A clubs, CBF… Understand what is at stake in the Pedro Henrique case | sport

Two weeks have passed since the date on which Sport publicly confirmed the suspicion of irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique, on September 28th. He recognized the problem – even without notification from the entities – and the case gained national repercussion.

Since then, in addition to Rubro-negro, the Pernambuco Football Federation (FPF-PE), the Brazilian Confederation (CBF), the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and nine other Serie A clubs have been involved in history. Mainly because the case imposes the risk of losing points to the Lion, and the outcome can have a direct impact on the classification of the Brazilian.

1 out of 5 Pedro Henrique in action for Sport against Fortaleza — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Pedro Henrique in action for Sport against Fortaleza — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

The last move in history took place between Monday and Tuesday, when Sport received an opinion from the CBF after requesting an official consultation to verify the defender’s situation. The organization said that there is no irregularity in the transfer of Pedro Henrique.

In the statement, the CBF explains considering the defender’s performance in five matches for the Internacional and says that the Specific Regulation of the Competition (REC) supersedes the General Regulation (RGC) in this case. Condition that supports the understanding of Sport.

The text of the regulations has been the main point of debate in history. This is because the REC considers the act of entering the match as a starter or leaving the bench as “acting”, while the RGC also computes games in which the athlete has been warned in reserve – even without being used.

Pedro Henrique played five matches for Internacional and received a yellow card on the bench in two others – which would add up to the limit of seven matches, considering the scenario designed by Article 43 of the RGC.

2 of 5 Specific Regulation of the Competition — Photo: Reproduction / CBF Specific Regulation of the Competition — Photo: Reproduction / CBF

3 of 5 General Regulations for Competitions — Photo: Reproduction / CBF General Regulation of Competitions — Photo: Reproduction / CBF

The nine Serie A clubs and the STJD

The opinion issued by the CBF reinforces the defense designed by Sport, but it has no binding legal character. That is, it is not a decision. The final outcome will only happen after the positioning of the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

That’s because – last Friday night – nine Serie A clubs triggered the agency with a Notice of Infraction against Sport for “alleged irregular squad of Pedro Henrique”. Now, the Attorney for Sports Justice evaluates the notification to decide whether to file a complaint with the STJD.

The teams are based on the General Regulation and request a complaint – in addition to punishment – to Rubro-negro with the loss of 17 points. There are 15 valid for the five matches played by the defender and two more obtained in the draws conquered in that period.

The teams involved in the complaint are America, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos. In the Infraction Notice, they highlight that:

– The selection of any athlete without playing condition causes imbalance and brings legal uncertainty to all participants, producing artificial results obtained in non-compliance with rules and regulations.

Sport remains confident about its own actions. It reinforces the belief that the defender is in a regular situation and is just waiting for the STJD’s position – still without being notified in the case. This is what the club’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Guedes, says.

“We made the consultation at the CBF and received the answer. Now we are going to wait for the position of the STJD on the notification, which is not yet a complaint. It is under analysis, but we are not part of the action”, he explains.

Pedro Henrique, in turn, had his squad suspended over the past few days – to avoid an increase in the problem while waiting for CBF’s position. Now, however, the club no longer imposes this legal recommendation.

– About his casting, that part doesn’t fit me. We move on to the football department. As a precaution, we had suspended it, now the CBF has made it clear that there are no irregularities. If you can get him to be available in the lineup system, he can play – adds Rodrigo Guedes.

The prescale system exists to check the playing status of related athletes for each round. If it detects something that deserves the club’s attention, the system signals it. The CBF platform even notified Sport about Pedro Henrique in August – indicating a game limit -, but the club requested the removal of the warning considering it as a system error.

After issuing an opinion on the case, the CBF explains – via advisory – that the system “notified for what was scheduled”.

5 out of 5 Image sent from CBF system — Photo: Reproduction Image sent from CBF system — Photo: Reproduction

The outcome of the story now depends on the position of the Attorney, which can file the case or offer the complaint for analysis by the STJD. There is no deadline for completing this review process.