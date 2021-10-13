Statues up for auction as replicas, but they are artifacts from Ancient Egypt – News

A Canadian tourist returned artifacts she had stolen 15 years ago in the ancient city of Pompeii, southern Italy (the images in this gallery are for illustrative purposes only)
According to British newspaper The Guardian, the woman, identified only as Nicole, sent a package with the items to a travel agency, along with a letter
In the letter, she says that she was about 20 years old when she visited the famous archaeological park and stole two mosaics, parts of an amphora and a piece of pottery.
At that moment, the tourist hoped to have a piece of history that ‘no one could have’
Bombed at HOUR 7! ‘ target=”_self”>Spider web ‘bigger than a plate’ scared even a biologist who found it in the forest
However, the relics had ‘so much negative energy linked to the destruction’ that Nicole asked to be taken back: ‘They bring bad luck,’ she said.
Worth the click: Snake with two heads moves resident: ‘My heart is broken’
Pompeii was buried in volcanic ash after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD The site remained missing until the 16th century, when it resurfaced
The tourist guaranteed that she had learned her lesson: ‘I’m 36 years old and I’ve had breast cancer twice,’ she revealed. ‘The last time ended in a double mastectomy’
Read more! It even causes vomiting! Outbreak of hairy and poisonous caterpillar scares cities
In addition, she also connected the stolen artifacts to the financial difficulties her family faced recently: ‘We are good people, and I don’t want to pass this curse on to my family or my children,’
In Pakistan, thieves were moved by the cry of a motorcycle courier and the robbery ended in a warm embrace. Understand below!
A pair of thieves intended to rob a motorcycle courier in the city of Karachi, Pakistan. However, the victim’s crying during the robbery prevented the crime from being carried out
See too: Dog sniffs orca poop to help preserve marine species
The act was recorded by a surveillance camera and shared on Twitter by the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune
The victim was about to make a delivery when the fearsome urban entity known as ‘two guys on a motorcycle’ approached
Worth the click: Ferrari of nearly R$ 2 million catches fire and driver escapes death
Reports by The Indian Express newspaper show that the robbers initially tried to intimidate the delivery man
They even took some of the boy’s belongings
Read more! Highly venomous snake is captured with triple the weight
But the motoboy’s sadness at the loss deeply touched the criminals
They didn’t just return the fruits of the theft…
See too: Indigestive! Puffer fish swells and eel suffocates in the middle of dinner
… they also gave the worker a warm hug
The record had an impact on several Internet users: ‘This shows that consciousness was napping, not dead,’ commented a Twitter user
Worth the click: Catastrophe! More than a thousand birds fall from the sky as they crash into buildings
‘Lesson: it’s never too late to do the right thing,’ concluded another
Another pair of criminals discovered that the victim chosen for a robbery was an old acquaintance. See below!
A pair of criminals discovered that the victim of the robbery was actually an acquaintance. And the situation of violence ended in a warm embrace between old comrades
Read more! 17-year-old young man breaks record with 1.35 m giant legs
According to the Argentine daily Crónica, the unusual episode was recorded by a surveillance camera in an as-yet-unidentified street
A young man is seen approaching a building at the site.
See too: Shark is inches away from the surfer, but is driven away by drone
He rings the bell and waits to be answered
Distracted, he doesn’t notice the approach of one of the greatest terrors of urban centers today: two guys on a motorcycle
Worth the click: Owner makes holes in fence for gossiping dogs to observe the street
The croup comes down with the pistol in hand
But, when approaching the young man…
Read more! Throat python survives after having blanket removed by mouth
… is disarmed by the power of friendship
And a hug brings two worlds that, although different today, were once side by side
See also: Scientists find 3 bees killed by killer wasps in the US
The friends say goodbye. There were no injuries
Don’t get out of there! Goat leaves villagers stunned when caught in ‘biped mode’