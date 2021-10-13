Statues up for auction as replicas, but they are artifacts from Ancient Egypt – News

by

  • A Canadian tourist returned artifacts she had stolen 15 years ago in the ancient city of Pompeii, southern Italy (the images in this gallery are for illustrative purposes only)

  • According to British newspaper The Guardian, the woman, identified only as Nicole, sent a package with the items to a travel agency, along with a letter

  • In the letter, she says that she was about 20 years old when she visited the famous archaeological park and stole two mosaics, parts of an amphora and a piece of pottery.

  • At that moment, the tourist hoped to have a piece of history that ‘no one could have’

  • However, the relics had ‘so much negative energy linked to the destruction’ that Nicole asked to be taken back: ‘They bring bad luck,’ she said.

  • Pompeii was buried in volcanic ash after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD The site remained missing until the 16th century, when it resurfaced

  • The tourist guaranteed that she had learned her lesson: ‘I’m 36 years old and I’ve had breast cancer twice,’ she revealed. ‘The last time ended in a double mastectomy’

  • In addition, she also connected the stolen artifacts to the financial difficulties her family faced recently: ‘We are good people, and I don’t want to pass this curse on to my family or my children,’

  • A pair of thieves intended to rob a motorcycle courier in the city of Karachi, Pakistan. However, the victim’s crying during the robbery prevented the crime from being carried out

  • The act was recorded by a surveillance camera and shared on Twitter by the Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune

  • The victim was about to make a delivery when the fearsome urban entity known as ‘two guys on a motorcycle’ approached

    Play/Twitter/The Express Tribune

  • Reports by The Indian Express newspaper show that the robbers initially tried to intimidate the delivery man

  • They even took some of the boy’s belongings

  • But the motoboy’s sadness at the loss deeply touched the criminals

  • They didn’t just return the fruits of the theft…

  • … they also gave the worker a warm hug

  • The record had an impact on several Internet users: ‘This shows that consciousness was napping, not dead,’ commented a Twitter user

  • ‘Lesson: it’s never too late to do the right thing,’ concluded another

  • A pair of criminals discovered that the victim of the robbery was actually an acquaintance. And the situation of violence ended in a warm embrace between old comrades

  • According to the Argentine daily Crónica, the unusual episode was recorded by a surveillance camera in an as-yet-unidentified street

  • A young man is seen approaching a building at the site.

  • He rings the bell and waits to be answered

  • Distracted, he doesn’t notice the approach of one of the greatest terrors of urban centers today: two guys on a motorcycle

  • The croup comes down with the pistol in hand

  • But, when approaching the young man…

  • … is disarmed by the power of friendship

  • And a hug brings two worlds that, although different today, were once side by side

  • The friends say goodbye. There were no injuries

