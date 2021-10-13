Statues up for auction as replicas, but they are artifacts from Ancient Egypt – News

A Canadian tourist returned artifacts she had stolen 15 years ago in the ancient city of Pompeii, southern Italy (the images in this gallery are for illustrative purposes only) Assembly/R7

According to British newspaper The Guardian, the woman, identified only as Nicole, sent a package with the items to a travel agency, along with a letter Reproduction/Facebook/Pompeii – Parco Archeologico

In the letter, she says that she was about 20 years old when she visited the famous archaeological park and stole two mosaics, parts of an amphora and a piece of pottery. Reproduction/Facebook/Pompeii – Parco Archeologico

At that moment, the tourist hoped to have a piece of history that 'no one could have'

However, the relics had 'so much negative energy linked to the destruction' that Nicole asked to be taken back: 'They bring bad luck,' she said.

Reproduction/Facebook/Pompeii – Parco Archeologico

Pompeii was buried in volcanic ash after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD The site remained missing until the 16th century, when it resurfaced Reproduction/Facebook/Pompeii – Parco Archeologico

The tourist guaranteed that she had learned her lesson: 'I'm 36 years old and I've had breast cancer twice,' she revealed. 'The last time ended in a double mastectomy'

In addition, she also connected the stolen artifacts to the financial difficulties her family faced recently: 'We are good people, and I don't want to pass this curse on to my family or my children,'

