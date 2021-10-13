STJ grants habeas corpus and orders the release of a woman who stole Coca-Cola, Miojo and powdered juice from a supermarket in the South Zone of SP | São Paulo

Rapporteur of the habeas corpus filed by the Public Defender of São Paulo, Paciornik accepted the arguments of the Defender, which stated that the woman had committed a “famously stolen” and, therefore, even a repeat offender, had legal support in order not to be kept in prison. For the rapporteur, the minor damage to the legal interest and the state of need of the woman do not justify the continuation of the police investigation.

“This is the hypothesis of the case file. It takes care of the simple theft of two soft drinks, a powdered soft drink and two packages of instant noodles, goods valued at R$ 21.69, less than 2% of the minimum wage, subtracted, according to patient, to satiate her hunger, for being unemployed and living on the streets for over ten years,” concluded the minister when he stopped the criminal action and ordered the release of the woman.

The woman has been imprisoned since September 29 at the Franco da Rocha Women’s Provisional Detention Center, in Greater São Paulo. At 41, she has five children aged 2, 3, 6, 8 and 16 years old. The Defender’s Office has already filed a request in the São Paulo Court for her to be released this Wednesday (13).

In consultation with the TJ-SP system, it is possible to verify that, since 2019, the accused has been facing a lawsuit for loss of custody of her children. Her loss of family power was confirmed in the second degree and there is an appeal awaiting judgment at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Denial of Justice in SP

The Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) denied on Thursday night (7) the habeas corpus presented by the Public Defender of SP in favor of the woman accused of ‘fame theft’ in a supermarket in Vila Mariana, South Zone of São Paulo, on September 29th.

It was the second attempt to free the girl made by the Public Defender of SP, which defends the woman. Habeas corpus was judged by the 6th Criminal Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice and the three judges considered that the woman “shows a discrediting past” and “double specific recidivism”, which ratify the preventive detention decreed by the 1st Instance judge on September 30th.

“Impossible to apply the principle of insignificance to theft committed by an accused who bears several unappealable convictions, including for crimes against property, which highlights the marked reprobability of their behavior, incompatible with the adoption of the intended postulate”, stated the rapporteur of the case, judge Farto Salles.

Research reveals that pandemic accelerated hunger in Brazil; 19 million don’t have food

“The principle of insignificance cannot be accepted to protect and legitimize constant misconduct, but to prevent tiny, isolated misconduct from being sanctioned by criminal law, making justice in the concrete case. Behaviors contrary to criminal law, even if insignificant, when constant, due to their reprobability, they lose the characteristic of trifles and must be subject to criminal law”, he wrote in the vote that was also followed by the other two judges of the collegiate: Eduardo Abdalla and Ricardo Tucunduva.

In a search made by the article on the TJ-SP website, two cases were found in which the woman has already been convicted. In the first, she was accused of entering with a group on a private property under construction, during the night, subtracting 50 meters of wire. The total value of the threads was R$ 600.00.

According to the lawsuit, the owner of the house saw a group breaking down a steel door on the property and called the police. Upon arriving at the scene, the woman was arrested in the act in possession of the 50 meters of wire inside the property. The arrest in flagrante took place on January 29, 2014.

For this crime, the judge sentenced the girl to one year and nine months in prison, which was converted into a provision of service to the community for the same period of time as incarceration.

In the second process, she took for herself two Monange deodorants, valued at R$19.40, in a pharmacy also in Vila Mariana on June 15, 2018. On the same day, she was accused of also stealing “numerous items from the foodstuffs and hygiene, valued at R$ 283.33” in a large supermarket chain in the same neighborhood.

For this crime, Judge Wendell Lopes Barbosa de Souza sentenced the girl to a sentence of one year and four months of open prison, which was also replaced by providing services to the community for the same time as the sentence in freedom.

On September 29, the 41-year-old woman, mother of five, was accused of steal a 600ml Coke, two packets of Miojo instant noodles and a packet of powdered Tang juice in a supermarket in Vila Mariana, South Zone of São Paulo. She was caught, inside the store, stealing the products that totaled BRL 21.69.

In the act of arrest in flagrante by the Military Police, she admitted the crime to the police and declared:

“I stole it because I was hungry.”

According to the police report, when caught in the supermarket, the woman fled and was chased by a police vehicle that was passing by.

In the report of the police who attended the incident, in the escape, the woman would have fallen and injured her forehead, being rescued at the hospital before being taken to the police station.

Despite the value of the theft, the woman was held in custody after a custody hearing in court and had her arrest in flagrante delicto converted into preventive at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo. The prosecution argued that the woman already had other records of theft.

Hunger and ‘state of need’

The case ended up with the Public Defender of the State of São Paulo, which asked for the woman’s imprisonment to be relaxed, as she has five children aged 2, 3, 6, 8 and 16 years old.

In the request, the public defender argues that the Supreme Court (STF) has already recognized the illegality of the arrest of people who steal products of negligible value to satisfy their hunger, known in the courts as the “principle of insignificance” or “state of necessity” .

“The Penal Code considers in a state of necessity those who commit the criminal act to save from current danger (which they did not cause by their will, nor could they otherwise avoid) their own or others’ right, whose sacrifice, under the circumstances, was not reasonable to demand. if. In a country where people are hungry, you cannot arrest someone accused of stealing food for her food, remembering that the accused has 5 underage children,” said the defender.

Since 2004, there is a understanding of the STF that cases like this should be filed, following the principle of insignificance. The rule directs judges to disregard cases in which the value of the theft is so insignificant that it does not harm the victim of the crime.

In the request made to the Court, the defender attaches to the cover of the edition of ‘Jornal Extra’ which, on the same day, September 29, showed people forming lines every Tuesday and Thursday, in Glória, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, to withdraw remains of animal bones to satisfy hunger.

Even with the arguments, judge Luciana Menezes Scorza, from the Judiciary duty, complied with the request of the Public Ministry and converted the arrest from flagrante to preventive.

“The behavior of the assessed company is markedly reprehensible, as she was practicing the crime of property. Even taking into account the effects of the health crisis, the measure is the most adequate to guarantee public order, since, in freedom, the accused puts her at risk, aggravating the instability that exists in the country. The moment imposes greater rigor in precautionary custody, as the population is weakened inside their homes, and must be protected by the public authorities and the Judiciary against those who, instead of withdrawing, go to the streets for the sole purpose of delinquency” , sentenced Scorza.

In the first complaint of the case to the Justice made by the Public Ministry, the prosecution affirms that “the Folha de Antecedentes shows that the defendant makes of crime her livelihood and that in freedom she will inevitably return to delinquency”.

In the request to convert the prison in flagrante to preventive, the MP justified that “preventive custody is an effective way to ensure the future application of the penalty, which will be fatally frustrated if, from the outset, the agent is not arrested”.

“I fail to convert the flagrant into house arrest because the requirements of Articles 318 and 318-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure are absent. Although she is the mother of four children, there is no evidence that she is responsible for their care, especially because she indicated the name of the person responsible,” Judge Luciana Menezes Scorza said in the Sept. 30 sentence.

In 2018, the STF decided to grant house arrest to inmates without conviction, pregnant women or those who are mothers of children up to 12 years old.

The lower court judge also determined that the criminal body examination was carried out to determine if the wound on her forehead resulted from the escape from the place or from some police violence by the PMs who participated in the arrest.