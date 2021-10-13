study says vaccines are more than 90% effective, regardless of brand

posted on 10/12/2021 06:00



AZD7442 is injected into the patient’s muscle, similar to the application of the vaccine – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press )

Two weeks after the North American MDS announced the first antiviral for covid-19 that showed efficacy, the British AstraZeneca announced, yesterday, that a cocktail of long-acting antibodies (LAAB) significantly reduced the risk of the severe form of the disease and of death compared to placebo. The results of phase III of the Tackle study, conducted in 96 countries, including Brazil, were published in the form of a press release. According to the laboratory, the data will soon come out in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Unlike the orally administered MDS drug, AZD7442 is injected into the patient’s muscle. In the trial of 822 people (407 on the drug and the rest on placebo), 90% of participants were at high risk for progression to the severe form of the disease due to comorbidities, the statement said. With a 600mg dose of the antibodies, the probability of developing severe covid-19 or death (from any cause) was 50% lower compared to placebo. All enrolled in the study had the mild to moderate form of the disease, with symptoms for at least seven days, and were not hospitalized.

A sub-analysis evaluated the efficacy in symptomatic patients for five days. In this case, the cocktail reduced the risk of severe covid-19 or death by 67%, noted the laboratory.

AZD7442 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies — tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061) — derived from B cells donated by convalescent patients. In August, AstraZeneca announced that the cocktail demonstrated a statistically significant reduction (77%) in the risk of developing symptomatic covid-19 in preventing contagion.

differences

The investigational drug may be emergency approved in the US — on the 5th, AstraZeneca filed an application for authorization with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug regulatory body. MDS, which owns the patent for molnupirvir, announced yesterday that it has also applied for authorization from the FDA. The two drugs are of different classes, although both target the virus: while the antiviral attacks Sars-CoV-2, introducing copy errors into the microorganism during RNA replication, AstraZeneca’s cocktail consists of proteins manufactured in laboratory, which help the immune system to identify and neutralize the pathogen.

“With continuing cases of serious covid-19 infections worldwide, there is a significant need for new therapies such as AZD7442, which can be used to protect vulnerable populations and also prevent progression to serious disease,” he noted in the statement. Hugh Montgomery, Professor of Critical Care Medicine at University College London and lead researcher on the study. “These positive results show that an intramuscular dose of AZD7442 can play an important role in combating this devastating pandemic,” he added.

Infectologist Peter English, former editor of the medical journal Vaccines in Practice, notes that, like molnupiravir, the antibody cocktail is indicated only for the initial stage of the disease, when the virus begins to replicate. “If given later — when the virus has been eradicated and the disease is caused by an exaggerated immune reaction triggered by earlier viral replication, they are likely to be of no value. In these cases, medications such as dexamethasone, to control inflammation and an exaggerated immune reaction, are more important.”

Therefore, he defends that the two experimental drugs should be recommended even before knowing whether the patient will or will not progress to the severe form of the disease. “In fact, ideally, so soon, that maybe you haven’t even had time to confirm the diagnosis.” This means, points out English, that drugs of this type will have to be cheap, as they will be used in a large number of people, easy to apply and safe, with few side effects. “Whether all these qualities apply to the AZD7442 is still unclear to me,” he says. He says that only after detailed publication in a scientific journal will it be possible to make more concrete assessments.

Effective protective doses

The largest study ever conducted with real data on the effectiveness of vaccines has shown that either vaccine is quite effective in reducing the risk of severe covid-19 and death from the disease. The research, by the French epidemiological agency Epi-Phare, carried out a parallel investigation with data from the National Health System of the European country: one with information on 15.4 million people between 50 and 74 years old (7.7 million vaccinated against 7 .7 million non-immunized), and the other with 7.2 million individuals over 75 years (half received the vaccine, and the other not).

Among those vaccinated aged 50 to 74 years, 53.6% received the Pfizer vaccine; 7.1%, the Modern; and 39.2% to AstraZeneca. Among those aged 75 and over, 85.3% were immunized with Pfizer; 8.7% with Moderna, and 6.1% with AstraZeneca.

Regardless of the substance used, the two studies demonstrated a reduction in the risk of hospitalizations and death by more than 90% from the 14th day of immunization, an index obtained by the three vaccines. Furthermore, efficacy against severe forms of covid-19 did not decrease during the four to five month follow-up period of patients.

To examine the impact of the delta variant, the reduction in the risk of hospitalization was specifically estimated during the period when the strain began to circulate in France, ie, between June 20 and July 20, 2021. Efficacy was 84% ​​in the court aged 75 years and over and 92% in those aged 50 to 74 years.

“In conclusion, all covid-19 vaccines are highly effective and have a large effect on reducing the risk of severe forms of the disease in people aged 50 and over in France in real life,” the agency said in a statement. “Continuous monitoring will allow measuring the evolution of efficacy over a longer period and better characterize the effects of the delta variant.”