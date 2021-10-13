Suspect fiance’s family calls Gabby Petito’s death a ‘tragedy’ after autopsy results and victim’s mother revolts: ‘Trash’ – Monet

+



Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in a photo taken during their trip to the US (Photo: Instagram)

Gabby Petito’s mother (1999-2021) expressed her anger after the family of Brian Laundrie, fiance and prime suspect in the influencer’s murder, called the girl’s death a “tragedy”. The term was used by the Laundrie in a shared statement following the release of the autopsy revealing Petito’s death by strangulation. The words of the influencer’s mother, calling the Laundrie’s positioning “trash” were reported on the website of the American TV channel WFLA.

Brian Laundrie has been missing since September 14th. He and his fiancee were on a van trip across the United States when she cut off contact with her family at the end of August. Searches for her began in early September and her body was found in a Wyoming state forest on the 19th of last month.

Gabby Petito with her mother (Photo: Twitter)

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s statement regretting the newly revealed result of Petito’s autopsy was released by Brian Laundrie’s family lawyer Steven Bertolino. The text eases suspicions around the groom.

Incarcerated since their son’s disappearance, the Laundries said through their legal representative: “Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. Although Brian is in possession of a debit card belonging to Gabby, he is only considered a ‘connected person’ to Gabby’s death. Brian is still missing and when he’s found we’ll deal with the fraud charge against him.”

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt expressed his displeasure with the Laundrie’s statement in an interview with journalist JB Biunno, from the American TV channel WFLA. She stated in relation to the lawyer’s speech: “His words are rubbish. Let him keep talking”.

Nicole Schimidt and her husband have been using their Twitter accounts to express their displeasure with the investigation into their daughter’s death and asking for help in the search for Brian Laundrie. When starting her activities on the social network, at the beginning of last October, the influencer’s mother sent a direct message to her daughter’s fiance: “Mother bear is getting mad! Surrender yourself!”.

The tweet of Gabby Petito’s mother (Photo: Twitter)

Petito’s father also used his Twitter account to mourn his daughter’s death. He shared a photo of Gabby and wrote: “She’s already saving a lot of lives. Many stories have come to us of relationship breakups for safety reasons and people are being saved thanks to her influence. We have a lot to do, but it’s a start”.

Petito’s corpse was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest after two YouTubers analyzed a personal video they took of the same location, and noted a van in the footage that matched the description of the vehicle Gabby and fiance Brian Laundrie were traveling in and alerted authorities .