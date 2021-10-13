Suspected robbery that left PM injured dies in confrontation with the police in Forquilha, Ceará; three are arrested | Ceará

The Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) informed, by note, that four suspects in the robbery with bodily harm to the military police were found after due diligence. Among the group, three people were arrested — one being a woman.
During the confrontation, one of the suspects was injured and did not resist the injuries. The PMCE revealed that two firearms were seized. Suspects and weapons were taken to the Civil Police station for appropriate procedures.
Off duty officer is shot
A military police officer who was off duty was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Forquilha, in the interior of Ceará, in the early hours of Tuesday (12). The establishment’s security camera recorded the moment of what happened.
According to witnesses, the agent was on his way to a fishing trip and stopped at the gas station to refuel his car, at which time two men on a motorcycle arrived at the scene. One of the suspects had a firearm in his hand, the agent shoots, and the criminal retaliates, wounding the policeman. The pair then fled.
Security camera caught the moment when PM was shot at a gas station in Forquilha.
The Military Police claims that the police officer was rescued at a hospital unit, where he is undergoing medical procedures.
According to the PM, teams from the Police Command for Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio), the Police Command for Shock (CPChoque), as well as agents from the Military Police, local Judiciary Police and the Department of Homicide and Protection a Person (DHPP) conducted searches in the region to identify and arrest suspects.
