SUV is modified for ranch account in Rio

Bruno Gagliasso intends to move with his family to the ranch that he and Giovanna Ewbank, his wife, are building in Paraíba do Sul, a municipality in Rio de Janeiro, about 140 km from the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

To enjoy the nature of the region, full of dirt roads that include crossing rivers, and also to run quietly on asphalt, the couple ordered a series of modifications to a Duster.

The choice was no coincidence: Gagliasso is a Renault ambassador and, according to the automaker, “the vehicle is part of his advertising contract” with the French brand. The company adds that the “customization carried out on the vehicle was an actor’s option”.

Engine hasn’t changed, it just received a new programming in the ECU for more agility in the starts Image: Reproduction

Ready since last year, the “super Duster” is a version equipped with a 2.0 engine and 4×4 traction – a configuration that is no longer offered in the current generation of the SUV, launched in March last year and today sold only with front-wheel drive and propeller 1.6 flex – the exchange can be manual or CVT.

The alterations to the original model were made by the Martelinho de Ouro Barra workshop, which tells the details in a Youtube video, in which the SUV is also delivered to the famous customer in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In the recording, Gagliasso, who has three children with Giovanna, explains why he ordered the customization.

Aluminum wheels were replaced with gray painted steel units; tires are off-road Image: Disclosure

“I’m building a ranch and I need a car that can withstand mud, river, rain, sand, grass, dog and, above all, children,” says the artist. Although the delivery video is from September 2020, the workshop says that Bruno still has the car today, when questioned by UOL Cars.

This year, in fact, Gagliasso neither had much to enjoy the ranch, still under construction, nor the vehicle, as he spent almost seven months in Europe acting for the series “Santo”, by Netflix – whose recordings are currently taking place in Salvador (BA) . The premiere is scheduled for 2022.

What has changed at the Renault Duster de Gagliasso

Headlights and auxiliary LEDs with red accents give the Duster 4×4 the appearance of a concept car Image: Reproduction

The changes were not radical, although enough to give Duster another face and make him better able to ride off paved roads.

For starters, the original alloy wheels have been replaced by more “raw” stamped steel units, which feature a matte gray paint finish and a red center cap – in turn, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires have been fitted.

In order to cross rivers without risking the dreaded hydraulic chock, which happens when the engine sucks in water instead of air, the Duster also received a snorkel, which raises the intake to ceiling height.

Gagliasso with his family on the ranch; Ewbank is still pregnant with Zyan, the couple’s youngest child Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Speaking of the roof, it got a luggage compartment and additional lighting, which includes an LED bar and four auxiliary headlights with the same technology, plus two others, installed on the bumper. Everything to face night trips with more safety in the rural area of ​​Paraíba do Sul, close to the border with Minas Gerais.

Customization is complemented with red accents inside the main headlights – the same hue is present in the bezel of the LED floodlights in the bumper and also in the central part of the roof.

In addition, the engine ECU has received new programming to increase throttle response in sprints, which includes “vallet” mode – which restricts revs to 3,000 revolutions. These and other functions can be controlled by a mobile app.

To complete, the exhaust gained a larger diameter chrome tip and a valve that increases the vehicle’s roar, activated by means of a remote control.

Bruno Gagliasso’s family ranch received photovoltaic panels to generate electricity Image: Reproduction/Instagram

As Bruno Gagliasso said a few months ago on Instagram, now all that’s left is to convince the woman to move the family to the ranch for good – probably aboard the Duster.

“My idea is to move to the mountain ranch, it’s a place that I love. I love that place. I just need to convince Giovanna. of thing. To have a child next year”.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.