Synod, Monsignor Coda: most important event after the Council

“For the first time in two thousand years the entire People of God was involved.” Monsignor Piero Coda, member of the Theological Commission of the Synod 2021-2023, comments on the Pope’s words on the two days of the opening of the synodal path, stressing that “participation is not cosmetic, but a question of identity”.

Fabio Colagrande / Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“I reiterate that the Synod is not a parliament, it is not an inquiry into opinions,” Pope Francis said in the New Hall of the Synod on Saturday, October 9, in his speech at the reflection moment before the opening of the 2021-2023 Synod , dedicated to the theme “For a Synod Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.” The same concept was reiterated by the Pontiff the following day, Sunday, October 10, in his homily at the Mass that opened the Synod on Synodality. ecclesial “convention”, a “studies conference” or a “political congress”, Francis added, to underline that it is an event of grace, a “Spirit-led healing process”.

According to Monsignor Piero Coda, member of the Synod Theological Commission, and recently appointed secretary general of the International Theological Commission, the Pope’s words clarify how to insist on synodality, on participation: “It is not a choice of democratization”, but “a question of deep identity”. For the theologian, a professor at the Sophia University Institute of Loppiano, what was inaugurated at the Vatican is “the most important ecclesial event since the Second Vatican Council”. “For the first time in two thousand years of Church history, a Synod is called to involve the entire People of God,” he said in an interview with Vatican News.

Why does the Pope insist so much on the distinction between synod and parliament?

Mgr. Coda: There is a danger of misunderstanding. There is a risk of thinking that making synodality shine in the life of the Church means opening up to a kind of democratization, where the game of the majority and the minority is the one who decides. But no, it’s not like that. The Church is an event of the Holy Spirit and the true protagonist of the Synod is the Holy Spirit who – as Pope Francis always says – harmonizes differences, reconciles them, converges them in the unity that is Christ himself, alive and present in his Church. Therefore, putting into action a synodal procedure means putting into action what for the Church is the Church: a People of God on the way, a symphony of diversities that converge in unity to serve the world.

Is this why the Pope insists so much on the need for the prayer of Adoration, on the need to listen to the Spirit?

Mgr. Coda: Both at the opening of the work of the synodal process and at the inaugural Holy Mass, the Pope said that the prayer of Adoration must be encouraged. It’s a circumstance that impressed me. I believe that Francis wants to remind us that life in Christ is essentially and above all opening the heart and mind of each person to listen to the voice of the Spirit, to the adoration of the face of Christ that opens us to the unfathomable mystery of the Father’s love. And that means “worship”, that is, being open, being grateful, aware that we receive everything from the Father’s love, that he loves us first and that, consequently, we are called to listen to others and return his love to others. . This is the root of ecclesial life and also the root of the synodal process.

Why a Synod on the Synod Church?

Mgr. Coda: I think, and I don’t want to get excited, that this is the most important and strategic ecclesial event since the Second Vatican Council. The Council made us rediscover the Church as she is: unity in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, communion and mission. Today, after a path in which we find new energies and gain experience, we are ready to take another step. Today, we can make that participation in the mystery of Christ in which we are immersed in the grace of Baptism come to life, in all the expressions of the Church’s communion and mission. Therefore, holding a Synod on synodality does not mean doing it on a theme like so many others, but on the deeper identity of the Church as communion and mission that becomes concrete, historically incisive when shared by all. The Church is such, in fact, only when she is carried on her shoulders by all and shared in her heart by all, at the service of the brothers, beginning with the least, the abandoned and the existential and spiritual peripheries of our time.

With regard to participation, in his inaugural address, Francisco stated that this is “a requirement of faith and not of style”. Why this clarification?

Mgr. Coda: In my opinion, because the Pope wanted to emphasize that participation is not simply an option, that is, it is not about ecclesial cosmetics, to show that we are “politically correct”, capable of a certain degree of sharing. Rather, it is a question of deep identity. We, in fact, share in the unique mystery of Christ, we are joint heirs with Christ – says the New Testament – of the infinite gift of love that the Father gives us in the Holy Spirit. Therefore, either we put into action this participation in the life of the grace of faith and love, in the hope of Christ, or we are not quite what we should be by the grace of our Baptism. Therefore, it is a question of identity and not simply of ecclesial cosmetics.

Therefore, does the Synod note that, until now, not all the baptized have fully participated in the development of the Church?

Mgr. Coda: The situation is historically a fact. In the Church for long centuries, in the second millennium, from the Gregorian reform to the Second Vatican Council, due to the need for historical growth, for maturation, also for the Church’s mission, in a difficult world, a pyramidal, hierarchical vision prevailed. This often prevented all the energies of the Spirit present in the People of God from being valued. Even though there were great saints, great movements of spiritual renewal, they were expressions that did not fully involve all members of the People of Christ. With Vatican II we spoke of the universal vocation to holiness, we all have the same dignity as the People of God, so the historical moment, the Kairòs, as Jesus says in the New Testament, that is, the moment of God, is precisely that. We must try to open ourselves to the action of the Spirit who makes everyone co-responsible in the first person for this great event of grace which is the fact that the Church is in the world for the salvation of all.

This is also the first Synod to be held according to a mechanism in which listening to the People of God becomes structural…

Mgr. Coda: As defined by the document Episcopalis communio, promulgated by Pope Francis for the renewal of the Institute of the Synod of Bishops, intended by Paul VI after Vatican II, this Synod is developing in a certainly new way, which includes three major phases. The phase of the involvement of the entire People of God, which is articulated in the life of the local Churches. Then, the celebratory phase of the Synod of Bishops itself, where all requests, proposals that arise from listening to the People of God are collected, and then the welcoming phase with the return to the local Churches and the reception and creative interpretation of the basic lines that have emerged. We remind you that it is not only a novelty for this processual dynamic of the journey, but it is the first time in two thousand years of Church history that an event of this type is called to involve the entire People of God. I believe that we must thank God, commit ourselves with extreme responsibility, so that no one is looking out the window and that it is not a lost opportunity.