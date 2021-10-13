Tati Quebra Barraco reveals how he conquered his mother-in-law

Valentina Francavilla, Tati Quebra Barraco and Victor Pecoraro talked about family and marriage in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Tati recalled her relationship with her mother-in-law and told how she won the heart of her husband’s mother.
“My mother-in-law is deceased, she must be about five or six months old. But I only got her when I called her attention [do meu marido]. I said: ‘Who do you think you’re talking to? You’re talking to your mother! Speak up!’ Then I got a pedestal”.
“I thought you only won her when she died,” said Victor.
“No! That’s when I called my husband’s attention. I told him to talk, because she was no friend of his. She told me, because she was a shack too. She said: ‘You only beat me because you caught his attention ‘. I said: ‘Yes now.’ .
