Tati Quebra Barraco shocks when he reveals what he did with his mother-in-law

Tati Breaks Shack surprised his colleagues in The Farm 2021, when making an unexpected confession about his relationship with his mother-in-law and explaining what he did to win her over.

According to her, it was the scolding she gave her husband, ordering him to respect her own mother, that the deceased lady began to like funkeira as a person:

“My mother-in-law is deceased, she must be about five or six months old. But I only got it when I called attention [do meu marido]. I said: ‘Who do you think you’re talking to? You’re talking to your mother! Speak up!’ Then I got a pedestal”.

“I thought you only won her when she died”, commented Victor. “Not! That’s when I caught my husband’s attention. I told him to talk, because she was no friend of his,” he continued.

“She told me, because she was a shack too. She said: ‘You only beat me because you caught his attention.’ I said: ‘Now, yes’. Regardless of anything, we have to have respect, right? Okay, I won her”, reported.

“And the intention wasn’t even that, it’s just that we have to have respect, right?”, completed. It’s worth remembering that, recently, many people who support Tati started attacking the singer’s deceased son.

“Tati wants to kill Rico just like they killed her drug dealer son”, fired a person. “The other had a drug dealer son who was shot dead by the police in the confrontation”, told another.

In addition to these comments, other hate messages, including racist ones, were posted on the pages of the participant of the reality show. “Outside the monkey”, fired a follower. “Hard hair will grate”, wrote one more.

On Funkeira’s Instagram, the messages were shared by her team. “Internet is not lawless land, wait. You want to justify yourself and crucify a person by being ‘worse’ than him. That will not remain like this”, said the team that is taking care of the famous profile.

It is worth remembering that recently Tati Quebra Barraco drew attention for minimizing the use of the mask during the Covid-19 pandemic. When talking about the shows, the singer shot:

“It’s not that it’s not working. There are places that are happening, but for me, not criticizing everyone knows the temperature of their pan, but for us it is not a good one. It comes out in the media and burns us”.

“If you think about the market, it’s total agglomeration. People go to work and van and bus are full. BRT, then, does not speak. You see these subway stations in São Paulo”, pointed the funkeira.

“Full. Tati, you agree with me that when there are shows and events people go there and they don’t have a mask because they’re drinking and talking to friends. The probability is higher, right? There’s that”asked Solange.

Tati then pointed out: “But not only that. What am I telling you. In the market, people even wear a mask, but the mask doesn’t mean you won’t get it, no, my dear”. “Yes”, agreed Dynho. “But it protects more”, snapped Solange. “Protects, but doesn’t mean anything”, criticized the singer.