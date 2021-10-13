Texas prohibits airlines from firing unvaccinated airline pilots

The Texas governor issued an ordinance banning layoffs of unvaccinated employees, including airline pilots.

Quintin Gellar’s photo on Pexels.com





The decree was issued by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as of yesterday, and states that “no entity in Texas, public or private, may require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from any individual, employee or consumer who opposes the vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on religious belief or medical reasons, including who has recovered from Coronavirus”.

The governor also stated that he has sent a measure to the Texan Congress, which will vote this decree into law, so that it will not take effect after the measure becomes law.

“The vaccine against COVID-19 is safe, effective and the best way to defend against the virus, but it must remain voluntary, it must never be forced” concludes the governor.

I issued an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by ANY entity in Texas. I also added the issue to the Special Session agenda. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, & our best defense against the virus, but should always remain voluntary & never forced. pic.twitter.com/8hHHLyebCk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 11, 2021

The decision for the decree was taken after several protests from some categories, mainly pilots of American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, two of the largest US airlines, refusing to take the vaccine, which would have even caused operational problems last weekend.

The state of Texas has had a greater rejection of the vaccine, and like any state in the United States it has a lot of independence from the federal government, which has signaled the mandatory vaccination of employees for any company with more than 100 employees.

With Joe Biden’s government signaling, airlines began to enforce vaccination, starting an ideological and political dispute in the industry. It’s not clear how far Greg Abbott’s decree goes, and would apply to American and Southwest crews based in other states. So far, no airline has spoken out about the new Texan decree.



