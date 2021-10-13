Thammy Miranda answers if he had penile implant surgery

When giving an interview to RedeTV’s “A Tarde É Sua” program, which aired on Monday (11), Thammy Miranda, who is a transsexual, answered if she had undergone penile implant surgery.

“Do you know what I think is important? Each one to do what is important to them. If a person thinks it’s important to put it, put it. If a person thinks it’s important to take it off, take it off. The important thing to know is that it is possible to do. Now, whoever is going to do it, has to know that it is important to her”, replied the councilor, debating whether he really did the procedure.

“I went to a consultation to find out if it was possible to do it and I wanted to expose it, it wasn’t because I was going to do it or not, I wanted to expose it to people who think it’s important to know that there is the possibility of doing it”.

Gretchen’s son concluded by saying that he prefers not to reveal whether he went through the procedure because he has a lot of responsibility in what he says: “I have a lot of teenage followers and it’s important, but it’s a lot of responsibility. When I became what I really was, there were a lot of teenagers who said, ‘I want to be you, I want to take my chest’. You don’t have to take your chest off to look like me, but because it’s your reality. This is very serious”.

Watch the full interview:

