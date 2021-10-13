The 7 safest cities in the world in 2021

Certainly, security is one of the most fundamental parts to enjoy the city you live in or the ones you are going to visit. With this in mind, The Economist ranked the safest cities on the planet, using the concepts of personal security, digital security, tourism, health, environment and infrastructure, based on 60 cities and 76 metrics.

Check out the cities that hold the top of the Safe Cities Index for 2021 below and find out which international destinations offer the best quality of life conditions for residents and travelers.

7. Wellington, New Zealand

(Source: Wikimedia Commons / Reproduction)

The city of Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, was ranked first in the Environmental Safety Index, which assesses the main relationships between society and the environment. This criterion reinforces the city’s concern with environmental preservation, waste generation, renewable energy sources and breathable air quality, in addition to including criteria on future projections involving sustainability.

6. Amsterdam, Netherlands

(Source: iStock / Reproduction)

Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, stands out for being among the best cities in terms of digital security, personal security and tourist security. The region, which today houses just over 820,000 inhabitants, is one of the great port centers in Europe, second only to Copenhagen, Denmark. In terms of personal security, it reinforces the importance of presenting a positive HDI of 0.89, as a result of well-trained security forces, and the quality and transparency of the judiciary.

5. Tokyo, Japan

(Source: Shutterstock / Reproduction)

Tokyo is an international reference in the health area and proved, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, that its team of doctors and specialists are ready to overcome health crises with excellence. In relation to access, infrastructure and other relevant aspects of health, the city occupies the top of the ranking, also being mentioned among the best in urban development and tourist safety for exchange.

4. Sydney, Australia

(Source: Kensington Tours / Reproduction)

Sydney, Australia is one of the most popular destinations for travelers across the planet. No wonder the city achieves the best positive indexes in almost all safety aspects. It is also a reference in health, infrastructure, tourism and, above all, in digital security, a category in which it occupies first place in guaranteeing internet access, cyber security for users and respect for data privacy.

3. Singapore

(Source: Pinterest / Reproduction)

The country city Singapore is the third safest city in the world and ranks among the top three in exchange, digital security and futurism, infrastructure and health. This is due to a series of important investments that have been made in the region in recent years, something that has placed it in second position in the ranking of the easiest places to do business at the World Bank. Singapore also has the 4th highest GDP per capita on the planet, only behind Qatar, Luxembourg and Macau.

2. Toronto, Canada

(Source: Adobe Stock / Reproduction)

In addition to being in the forefront of health, infrastructure, personal safety, environmental safety and exchange, Toronto, Canada, is the preferred American destination for students and faculty, according to members of the Student and Youth Travel Association tour operator. According to the 2018 report, safety ratings make the city the best place in North America to host congresses and events, breaking annual records in visitor rates.

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

(Source: Azamara / Reproduction)

With high marks in digital security, personal security and infrastructure, the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was announced as the safest city in the world, being highlighted by the system of laws and by the quality of work of the security agencies. The top of the podium was motivated by the low crime rate, which reached its lowest levels in the last decade, great social cohesion and relatively narrow financial gaps.