The controversial ‘police robots’ guarding citizens in Singapore

by

Singapore Patrol Robot

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Machines issue warnings against those engaging in ‘undesirable social behavior’

Did you smoke in a prohibited area? Did you park your bike improperly? Did you violate the social distancing rules implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic?

If you live in Singapore, Southeast Asia, you may be being watched by a patrol robot that issues warnings against anyone engaging in “undesirable social behavior.”

It is the latest weapon incorporated into the city-state’s arsenal of surveillance technology, where the population is tightly controlled.

A famous example around the world is the restriction on chewing gum.