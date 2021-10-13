The controversial ‘police robots’ that guard citizens in Singapore – 10/12/2021 – World

Did you smoke in a prohibited area? Did you park your bike improperly? Did you violate the social distancing rules implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic?

If you live in Singapore, Southeast Asia, you may be being watched by a patrol robot that issues warnings against anyone engaging in “undesirable social behavior”.

It is the latest weapon incorporated into the city-state’s arsenal of surveillance technology, where the population is tightly controlled.

A famous example around the world is the restriction on chewing gum.

Anyone caught playing gum in the street or carrying large quantities of the product can be fined up to US$1,000 (about R$5,500).

Patrol robots, for now, are just being tested, but they are already fueling privacy concerns.

Singapore has become a global example of surveillance, with a variety of tools to track its inhabitants, from security cameras to light poles equipped with facial recognition technology.

The test ran for three weeks last month. The robots, nicknamed “Xavier”, were sent to patrol a housing project and a shopping mall.

The machines are equipped with seven cameras and alert the population when they detect “undesirable social behavior”.

This includes smoking in prohibited areas, improperly parking bicycles and violating social distancing rules.

During a recent patrol, one of the robots entered a housing project and stopped in front of a group of elderly residents watching a game of chess.

“Please keep a distance of one meter, please keep five people per group,” warned a robotic voice, as a camera on top of the machine aimed its gaze at them.

individual freedoms

Singapore officials advocate a hyper-efficient, technology-driven “smart nation” vision, but activists say privacy is being sacrificed and people have little control over what happens to their data.

Singapore is often criticized for restricting civil liberties and its population is used to strict controls, but there is still growing discomfort with invasive technologies.

Digital rights activist Lee Yi Ting points out that the devices are just the latest form of surveillance in the country.

“All of this adds to the feeling that people in Singapore should be much more careful about what they say and do than in other countries,” she said in an interview with AFP news agency.

But the government defended the use of robots, saying they were not being used​​ to identify or take action against offenders during the testing period, and that they were needed to deal with a labor crisis as the country’s population ages.

“The workforce is really dwindling,” said Ong Ka Hing of the government agency that developed the “Xavier” robots, adding that they could help reduce the number of police officers needed for foot patrols.

The island of about 5.5 million people has 90,000 surveillance cameras, a number that is expected to double by 2030, and facial recognition technology — which helps authorities identify faces in the crowd — can be installed on streetlights around the country. the entire city.

There was a rare public reaction this year when authorities admitted that coronavirus tracking data collected by an official system was accessed by police. The government later passed legislation to limit its use.

But critics say city-state laws generally place few limitations on government oversight, and Singaporeans have little control over what happens to the data they collect.

“There are no privacy restrictions on what the government can and cannot do,” said Indulekshmi Rajeswari, a Singapore data protection lawyer who now lives in Germany.