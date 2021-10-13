The expectation is to vote the Correios’ PL until November, says Fábio Faria

In addition to commemorating having placed the 5G auction on its feet, the Minister of Communications Fábio Faria (PSD-RN) has another mission before evaluating the candidate in the 2022 elections for the Senate by the PP, which is the privatization of the Correios. At the moment, according to the minister, “there are many interested entrants”.

“I am sure that with this approval of the PL, many will participate. Because it is strategic from the point of view of Latin America,” he added. The schedule that the minister is currently working on is that it be voted in the Senate in November.

According to him, the most relevant agendas will be voted on this year. “Every election year it is always more difficult to approve the projects. That’s why my race for 5G. Another great project is the Post Office, which is the last window,” defended Faria in the Veja On Air program shown on Monday.

That’s because, in the minister’s accounts, the company runs the risk of “zeroing” revenue from orders in the coming years in view of competition from large retailers. In the postal service, he says, the parcel part is the “fillet”. The “bone” is to deliver letters and bills to the population. “But this revenue from orders has a loss of 20% each year for the large retailers. These companies are developing their own logistics service. Mercado Livre, for example, currently delivers only 10% to the Correios,” he said.

Another problem in the comparison with the private service, he pointed out, is that “when the Post Office goes on strike, it doesn’t return (the service). In three years, this account may be zero and there will be no more interested players. That’s why I say that the window is closing”.