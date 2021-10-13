The Farm 13: Bil complains about kissing Karol Conká and says that the judge wanted to join the “BBB” to defend him: “Did you see my face?”; watch

Even though he was only on “BBB 21” for two weeks, Bil Araújo has many memories of the reality show. During this afternoon (12), in “A Fazenda 13”, the influencer recalled his brief involvement with Karol Conká. The capixaba claimed that he did not want to kiss the rapper and that, supposedly, judges and judges wanted to defend him in this story.

During a conversation at the headquarters of the rural reality show, Arcrebiano recalled how the troubled end of the “affair” was, after Conká spread to the entire house that he and Carla Diaz would be flirting – which was not true. “Me, crying, talking to the other one there [Karol]. I said: ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this, you’re ruining my life, I didn’t do this, stop it.’ And she mocking me”, recalled Bil, according to UOL.

“She didn’t apologize to you?”, wanted to know Tati Quebra Barraco. “I asked, without having done anything”, said the ex-BBB. “She didn’t ask?”, repeated the funkeira. “No… This person invented a situation, she created it. Let’s say you made a stop there and the whole house is going to be manipulated by one person and you are the last to know. Man, I took 10 votes. There were more than 12 people in the house. She played dirty”, stated Bill. “And in the end I remember that she was the one who got burned. Is that ‘C’?”asked Victor Pecoraro. “K”, corrected the crossfiteiro.

Bil denied having felt anything for the singer, after being questioned by Tiago Piquilo. That’s when they got into the subject of kissing, remembering when Karol and Arcrebiano first got together. “I saw very little, but I saw Internet reflections of it. The day I saw you kissing her, I watched”, remembered the countryman. “Have you seen my face later?”asked Bill. “So I didn’t understand much. I said: ‘Wow, this guy is and isn’t’”, mentioned the artist.

Arcrebian is better at dodging than Anderson Silva at his peak.

Next, the ex-BBB hit the key that he didn’t want the kiss: “I didn’t want to, no”. So, Solange Gomes wanted to better understand what had happened. “But did you kiss or did she grab you?”, asked the ex-Banheira do Gugu. “She caught me”, replied Bill. “If it was the other way around I was screwed, right? Think if I do this with a woman!”, argued the influencer.

At that time, Araújo reported that magistrates would have come to his defense. “Brother, I wanted to enter the judge there, judge, everything. My advisor told me. To defend myself. There’s a delegate that I’m his friend today. Delegate Bruno Lima. He is an animal advocate. He wanted to take the case, but they wouldn’t let him. That’s when my mother came in”, claimed Arcrebian. “But you were very nice there, old man. You were very cornered”, assessed James. “They put in my head that I was already screwed out there. Then I believed”, revealed the former “No Limite”. “​About two, three times I saw [o programa], I felt sorry for you”, admitted Piquilo.

According to the IG portal, Bil would have said that he did not like to touch on the subject because many of the scenes would have been cut by TV Globo. Pedestrians started talking about the rejection of Karol Conká and his historic elimination, with 99.1% of the votes, when Tati remembered what happened to the artist after the program. “After the documentary [“A Vida Depois do Tombo”], it seems like nothing happened”, supposed Break Shack.

Moments later, the ex-BBB said that he was invited to speak in the documentary, but that he just wants to get away from Conká. “I just want her away from me. They even called me for her documentary, I said: ‘I’m not even going to die’”, said Bill. Tati even supported his fellow feedlot. “After all, we have to have at least dignity, shame and character. I wouldn’t go either, no”, took on.

Sought by UOL, TV Globo did not take a position on Bil Araújo’s statements regarding the alleged attempt to intervene by judges and judges.