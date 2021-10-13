The ‘Fast and the Furious’ team thanked Dwayne Johnson after he gave a “watch out” on Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that the franchise’s team members ‘Fast and furious‘ thanked him after he “gave a look” at Vin Diesel for its toxic behavior on set.

The rivalry has been well documented over the years, and Johnson admitted that he was saddened that the dispute with Diesel had become public.

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. Male actors, however, are a different story. Some behave like standing men and true professionals, while others don’t. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it anyway. Some assholes”, he revealed.

Johnson told Vanity Fair that he decided to “watch out” on Vin Diesel.

“He caused a firestorm. After I argued with him, the team discreetly came to thank me. But yeah, it wasn’t my best day sharing it. I shouldn’t have shared this. Because at the end of the day, it goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”, he said.

Recently, Hiram Garcia, producer of ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘ and one of the leaders of the producer Seven Bucks (which belongs to the actor), definitely confirmed that the rock will not return for sequels 10 and 11 of the popular action franchise, “for obvious reasons.”

In an interview with the website Collider, Garcia pondered the matter without directly mentioning the bullshit between the actor and Vin Diesel. In addition, he reassured fans, revealing that the absence of Johnson in ‘Fast and furious‘ doesn’t impact your character’s journey in his own spin-off at all.

“After filming fast 8, Johnson you made the clear decision to close this chapter in your life, for all the obvious reasons. He wishes them all the best and we shift our focus to other narratives. And although he doesn’t return to Fast 10 and 11, this will in no way interfere with our plans with Hobbs.”

The producer of ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘ went even further and reiterated that the duo of characters continues to belong to the universe of Velozes, but with their own path to be traced:

“Obviously, all of these characters exist in the universe of Fast and we love to see every aspect of this franchise thrive and succeed. We just have specific plans for what we want to do with the Hobbs character and I think fans will love it. We’re working to deliver something very original and fresh and we know the studio is looking forward to getting us done as soon as possible!”

Remember that the script for the sequel is already being written, as revealed in the past by the same producer, in an interview with the portal ComicBook.com.

In an interview with Collider, the director Justin Lin revealed that the last chapter of the franchise ‘Fast and furious‘ will be divided into two parts.

“The idea of ​​the last chapter being divided into two parts is correct. I’m really happy that when I joined this franchise, a new sequel was never guaranteed. We needed to earn it, you know? And my saying that we’re going to have two more movies is impressive. It means a lot. So every day I think about this process and how I can achieve the best possible result. Having a chapter split into two movies feels right.”

It completes, “We have our ambitions about what we want to do, but we also have to face the world’s current problems. I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the franchise.”

Please note that ‘Fast and Furious 10‘ will only be released in 2023.

About that, ‘Fast and Furious 9‘ managed to surpass the impressive mark of the $710 million at the worldwide box office – which represents the BIGGEST global box office of a Hollywood production since the pandemic, surpassing the collection of ‘Godzilla vs Kong‘ (US$ 467.8m).

