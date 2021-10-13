“The increasing use of reinforcements is immoral, unequal and unfair and has to stop,” says WHO Director-General

× Reproduction/WHO/YouYube

In an interview with CNN, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (photo), classified as “immoral” the distribution of booster doses against Covid in some countries, while vaccines have not even reached the entire African continent.

“The increasing use of reinforcements is immoral, unequal and unfair and has to stop”, he stated. “Starting reinforcements now is really the worst thing we can do as a global community. It’s unfair and also cruel because we’re not going to stop the pandemic by ignoring an entire continent, a continent that has no capacity to manufacture other means.”

According to Tedros, South America, North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania administered a single dose of vaccine to more than 50% of their populations, while only 7% of the population in Africa received a dose.

In September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for some population groups. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) instructed European Union countries to issue “official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account emerging efficacy data and limited safety data”.

