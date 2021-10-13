‘The law is for everyone’, warns Xuxa Meneghel to Jair Bolsonaro | Fabia Oliveira



Xuxa Meneghel Disclosure

Published 10/12/2021

Xuxa Meneghel once again did not spare criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro, who was prevented from watching the game between Santos and Grêmio, in Vila Belmiro, on Sunday (10), by the Serie A of Brasileirão. Bolsonaro ended up being barred for not presenting proof of immunization against Covid-19 and complained about the measure at the stadium in Santos, in the interior of São Paulo.

“Why is that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine!”, asked the president and the presenter used her social networks to comment on the matter. “I’ll answer you, Mr. President. We are in a pandemic, the law is for everyone. That’s how we protect people. 600,000 have already died and because we need to follow what scientists, doctors and the world health organization ask and demand from everyone in the world,” he began.

Sasha’s mother called him a ‘genocide’ again and asked people who defend the president of Brazil to leave their social networks. “Anyone who doesn’t do that, doesn’t follow the world’s rules is Genocidal… (And there are still people who will want to argue). Please stop following me, stop talking to me. And you who are in favor of life, sign the impeachment now @_vidas_brasileiras_”, he completed.