the news from São Paulo today

The future of Martín Benítez is a big unknown in São Paulo. With a bond until the end of this season, the Argentine is on loan from Argentina’s Independiente. At the end of this period, Tricolor would need to pay a high amount to have the player in their 2022 squad.

At the end of the initial stage, Rigoni complained of pain in the posterior muscle of the left thigh and ended up leaving the field for Marquinhos’ entrance. On his return to São Paulo, the attacker will be re-evaluated by the medical department.

Striker Pablo is far from unanimous among fans. Hired at the end of 2018, the center forward arrived at the São Paulo club after being featured wearing the shirt of Athletico Paranaense. However, he could not have the same performance and became the target of many charges.

Coach Hernán Crespo updated the situation of the lateral Orejuela, who was announced as a reinforcement during the beginning of the season to be Daniel Alves’ reserve, lost space to Igor Vinicius and does not play for São Paulo.

Arboleda’s future is a big question mark. Absolute holder in the defense of São Paulo, the defender has a contract until June 2022. Thus, in January he could sign a pre-agreement with any other club and leave Morumbi for free.

Cicinho is part of the bench of the Arena SBT program presented this Monday (12). The former side spoke about the way Tricolor is currently playing and criticized the team led by Crespo

The team once again failed to win and only drew with Cuiabá, this Monday (11). With this result, the team led by Hernán Crespo remains close to the relegation zone, and at the same time dreams of a spot in the Copa Libertadores da América.