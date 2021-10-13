The Rock confirms that fight with Vin Diesel is over

The fight between the actors is over!

In recent years, the world of culture pop saw the beginning of a new enmity between Hollywood stars – something that was made even more tense considering that they were actors from the same franchise. the rock and Vin Diesel disagreed in the set in Fast & Furious 8, and the two began exchanging barbs in interviews and other events, which led to The Rock’s departure from the saga.

However, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, The Rock now explains that everything is in the past – however, don’t think that the two reached a peaceful agreement and from now on will be friends – in fact, Dwayne Johnson makes it very clear that the two have irreconcilable differences and should not stay together, but they will no longer verbally attack each other and will leave the other alone:

“Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t say it was peaceful. I would say it was a meeting to clear things up. He and I had a good conversation in my trailer, and it was from this conversation that it was absolutely clear that we are at opposite ends of a spectrum, and we decided to leave it anyway.”

The discussion started during the recordings of Fast & Furious 8. On the one hand, there are those who argue that Vin Diesel was “envy” of the role of The Rock in the film, but the actor recently gave interviews saying that part of his rivalry with the star came because he wanted him to “act better”. One way or another, this is now waters of the past.

While in the franchise Fast and furious, The Rock participated in four films in the main saga and even won its own spin off, Hobbs & Shaw, where he acted alongside Jason Statham. Vin Diesel has been present in the saga since the beginning and will also participate in the last two films that will “end” the franchise, and which should be two parts of a great single story.

Below, see all movies from Fast and furious, from worst to best: