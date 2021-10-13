The Rock opens bullshit game with Vin Diesel on set of ‘The Fast and the Furious’ | Television



Dwayne Johnson, the ‘The Rock’, and Vin Diesel – Reproduction

Published 10/12/2021 5:42 PM

Rio – After leaving the “Fast and the Furious” movie franchise, Dwayne Johnson opened up about a conflict with Vin Diesel, who plays the protagonist Dom Toretto in the saga that has conquered box office records around the world. Better known as “The Rock,” the actor admitted he wasn’t “in his best day” when he posted an Instagram post in 2016, raising suspicions of indirection for the action movie star.

In the publication that started the controversy, Johnson criticizes the lack of professionalism of some of the male castmates of “The Fast and the Furious 8”. Despite not naming names, the artist raised suspicions of a rivalry with Vin Diesel, who had already delayed the production of the eighth feature in the franchise known for its super fast cars and explosive scenes.

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, The Rock guaranteed that it does not regret the post, which was deleted from their social networks, but recognizes that it should not have brought the problem to the public. “I meant it. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do. This caused a firestorm,” he declared.

“Still, oddly enough, it was as if each staff member found their way to me and silently thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day. I shouldn’t have shared that. it goes against my DNA. I don’t share stuff like that. And I handle this kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day,” said the actor.

The repercussion of the fight between the Hollywood stars was so great, that Dwayne Johnson left the sequel of the films after starring in “Hobbs & Shaw” in 2019. franchise, and focuses on characters played by The Rock and Jason Statham, with no participation from Vin Diesel in the production.